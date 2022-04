AAA has given Tony Khan the call to make in regards to the upcoming match between The Young Bucks and FTR, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. The match will be taking place on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, and will see FTR defend both the AAA and ROH Tag Team Titles. Despite the fact that AAA’s championships are on the line, it is the AEW President who has been given the chance to book who wins. He can do whatever he wants with this match.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO