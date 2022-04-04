ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New report shows E. coli levels decreasing in Pollocks Branch

By Rachel Hirschheimer
NBC 29 News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Recent sampling shows that E. coli bacteria levels in Pollocks Branch are decreasing, according to Charlottesville Public Works. “We had the community partner, the Rivanna Conservation Alliance, RCA, conduct additional sampling last Friday and we got results from that over the weekend and the good news is...

