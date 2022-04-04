'Chicago" coming to Spokane in August

Spring has arrived in Montana, and many of us are already counting the days until our next Summer road trip. 2022 is shaping up to be a great year for some live music just about anywhere you look. And, when it comes to seeing concerts, sometimes the good old-fashioned road trips can be the best. Heck, some of my favorite memories of live shows are from out-of-town venues--destinations that I never would have stopped at if it wasn't for the promise of a kickass live concert. Stories of how you got there, or how crazy the drive was getting back, are all logged into the "concert memory" portion of my brain.

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 14 DAYS AGO