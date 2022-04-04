ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Jury selection begins for man accused of killing Tulsa cop

 1 day ago

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jury selection began Monday for a man facing a possible death sentence for shooting two Tulsa police officers during a traffic stop, killing one and seriously...

WKRG News 5

Bond revoked for Mobile man accused of killing girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of murdering his girlfriend while out on bond for another murder charge will stay behind bars. Monday a judge formally revoked bond for Dayvon Bray. He’s accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend 18-year-old Jireh Portis in January. During his preliminary hearing, we learned new details about the […]
MOBILE, AL
UpNorthLive.com

Jury selected in 1975 murder case involving Cheboygan man

STURGEON BAY, Wisconsin (WPBN/WGTU) – A murder investigation spanning nearly five decades could soon wrap up with a trial in Wisconsin. A jury was selected Thursday to hear the case against Richard Pierce, who is accused of killing his wife in 1975. Her body has never been found. According...
CHEBOYGAN, MI
WOWK 13 News

Jury selection to begin Monday in Cassie Johnson murder trial

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Jury selection in the case of the murder of Charleston Police Patrolman Cassie Johnson will begin on Monday, March 28. Attorneys for 39-year-old Joshua Phillips and the opposing council spent nearly three hours debating the defense’s motion to change the venue of Phillips’ upcoming trial. The defense tried to get the trial moved […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Tulsa, OK
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Oklahoma State
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
The Independent

Texas jury awards $10M to family of man killed by deputies

A federal jury in San Antonio has awarded more than $10 million to the family a man who was fatally shot by two deputies in 2015 while he had his arms raised.Video showed that Gilbert Flores, 41, had his arms up and held a knife when he was killed by the Bexar County sheriff's deputies.A grand jury in 2015 declined to indict the deputies, Greg Vasquez and Robert Sanchez, on criminal charges. Flores' family filed a civil lawsuit and the jury on Thursday found the two deputies violated Flores' constitutional rights, the San Antonio Express-News reported.According to testimony, Flores'...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Shooting#Jury Selection#Ap
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Man Accused Of Breaking Into Cars, Threatening TPD Officers

A Tulsa man has been arrested after police he was caught trying to break into several cars this week near Pine and North Sheridan. Officers say someone called 911 Thursday saying a man was burglarizing cars and harassing people in the parking lot and nearby businesses. Police say they tried to stop Stephen Howell once they arrived but he refused to listen to them.
TULSA, OK
The Baltimore Sun

‘Sloppy police work’: Jury acquits man accused of killing ex-Maryland football player

A Baltimore jury acquitted a man Wednesday on all charges in the killing of former University of Maryland football player David Mackall Jr. Charged with first-degree murder, Kalim Satterfield’s trial lasted four days and hinged almost entirely on the statements of two witnesses to the shooting, Mackall’s girlfriend and her father, who had identified Satterfield from police photo arrays. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Stepfather did not call ambulance for boy because he was ‘panicking’, court told

A man on trial for murdering his five-year-old stepson has told a court he did not call for an ambulance or the police when he found him dead because he was “panicking”.John Cole, 40, denied lying about carrying out CPR on Logan Mwangi and said he tried to save him.The body of Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, close to the flat where he lived with his family, on the morning of July 31 2021.He had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTVC

Jury selection in Krystal Daniels trial expected to begin Wednesday

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jury selection for the Krystal Daniels trial is slated to begin Wednesday morning. Krystal Daniels faces aggravated child neglect or endangerment charges connected to the disappearance of her son little Joe Clyde Daniels in April 2018. The child’s father, Joseph Daniels, is convicted of...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
WCNC

Man accused of shooting, killing woman in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been charged with murder in Rowan County, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office reports. According to deputies, the incident happened Saturday evening in Rockwell, North Carolina. The sheriff's office said an officer from the Rockwell Police Department arrived at the scene and was met by 60-year-old Melvin Morton in the living room of the home.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

