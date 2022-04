The price of gasoline in Rhode Island has increased again from last week, but an easing of oil prices could provide some hope for drivers, according to AAA Northeast. Rhode Island drivers on Monday were paying an average of $4.35 per gallon for unleaded regular at the self-service pump, up 18 cents from last Monday, according to AAA. The price has climbed 87 cents per gallon in the last month.

