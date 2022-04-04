ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Several Oklahoma Counties

By News 9
News On 6
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for counties across Oklahoma Monday. Carter and Jefferson counties received a severe thunderstorm warning Monday...

www.newson6.com

KTVU FOX 2

Driver captures video as tornado touches down in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Multiple tornadoes spurred from a storm that moved across Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma Tuesday night. A large funnel cloud caused severe damage in New Orleans after nightfall. At least one person died and multiple others were injured, according to initial reports. Drew and Matthew Burke recorded video...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Cleveland, OK
City
Garvin, OK
City
Grady, OK
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

Tornado warning - live: Video shows Texas Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
ENVIRONMENT
Kait 8

5th tornado confirmed in Northeast Arkansas

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Weather Service confirmed another tornado touched down from the March 6 storms in Northeast Arkansas. NWS said Saturday an EF-1 tornado touched down around 6 p.m. March 6 in Randolph County, southeast of Dalton. Several small outbuildings were destroyed, shallow trees were uprooted,...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Comanche Grady
The Independent

Texas tornado warning: Video shows Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight spawning multiple tornadoes left at least one person dead and 19 hospitalised. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

NOAA – NSW Warns Severe Thunderstorms in Florida, Critical Fire Weather in the Great Plains, and Mountain Snow in the Northwest

The latest weather forecasts reveal that some parts of the United States are still at risk of experiencing isolated severe weather events from Saturday to Monday, April 2 to April 4, affecting areas in the Florida Peninsula, the northern-central Great Plains, and the Pacific Northwest. Weather Forecast. The Weather Prediction...
FLORIDA STATE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alfalfa; Beckham; Blaine; Bryan; Caddo; Canadian; Carter; Cleveland; Comanche; Cotton; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Garfield; Garvin; Grady; Grant; Greer; Harmon; Harper; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnston; Kay; Kingfisher; Kiowa; Logan; Love; Major; Marshall; McClain; Murray; Oklahoma; Roger Mills; Stephens; Tillman; Washita; Woods; Woodward WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest, southeast, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
AOL Corp

At least 2 killed amid another tornado outbreak across the southern US

A line of thunderstorms that stretched nearly 800 miles from Louisiana to southern Indiana packed strong winds and isolated tornadoes, killing at least two people and damaging many homes and businesses Wednesday only one week after multiple EF3 tornadoes wreaked havoc around New Orleans and parts of Texas. Two people...
INDIANA STATE
WTGS

Tornado watch canceled for Wayne County

WTGS — 6:30 p.m. UPDATE: The National Weather Service has canceled the tornado watch. Fortunately, the severe weather stayed just to our south. The National Weather Service had issued a Tornado Watch for Wayne County until 9 p.m. Wednesday. It has since expried. A tornado watch means conditions are...
ENVIRONMENT

