Reds' Daniel Duarte: Nabs roster spot

Weaver (thumb) will pitch out of the bullpen to open the 2022 season, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Weaver made two starts in spring training, surrendering four runs on five hits and five walks over 4.1 innings of work. While he is expected to be ready for Opening Day after leaving his last start with a blister on his thumb, skipper Torey Lovullo disclosed Monday that he'll be used in relief, at least to open the year. The right-hander hasn't made an appearance out of the bullpen since the 2018 season, making 37 starts over the last three seasons. He could work as a multi-inning weapon with his strong fastball/changeup combo or he could even see high-leverage work at some point.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO