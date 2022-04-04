ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reds' Daniel Duarte: Nabs roster spot

Manager David Bell said Monday that Duarte has made the Reds' Opening Day roster, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports....

The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
MLB

His .619 BA says it, so does his manager: 'He can hit'

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- On Saturday, Max Schrock described his Cactus League approach succinctly: “Don’t think: See ball, hit ball.” With a .619 batting average over his first 10 games, he has seen the ball, and he has certainly hit it. “We’ve seen it now consistently -- left-handers,...
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Headed for bullpen duty

Weaver (thumb) will pitch out of the bullpen to open the 2022 season, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Weaver made two starts in spring training, surrendering four runs on five hits and five walks over 4.1 innings of work. While he is expected to be ready for Opening Day after leaving his last start with a blister on his thumb, skipper Torey Lovullo disclosed Monday that he'll be used in relief, at least to open the year. The right-hander hasn't made an appearance out of the bullpen since the 2018 season, making 37 starts over the last three seasons. He could work as a multi-inning weapon with his strong fastball/changeup combo or he could even see high-leverage work at some point.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Victor Robles: Strikes deal with Nats

Robles and the Nationals agreed Sunday on a one-year, $1.65 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. The agreed-upon deal clears the way for the 24-year-old to be part of the Opening Day roster. He's expected to serve as the Nationals' everyday center fielder, but he was awarded the job largely on the back of his defense rather than anything he's done at the dish during spring training. He entered Sunday's game against the Astros with a .133/.278/.411 slash line through his first eight Grapefruit League contests.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Shane Greene: Heads to minors

The Dodgers reassigned Greene to minor-league camp Monday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. Greene was one of nine non-roster invitees that the Dodgers shipped out of big-league camp with Opening Day just four days away. The 33-year-old righty has 341 career MLB appearances to his name and 67 saves, but he's coming off a rough 2021 campaign split between the Dodgers and Atlanta in which he saw his walk and home-run rates spike considerably. The walk issues persisted this spring, as he issued free passes to two of the six batters he faced in Cactus League play.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Juan Graterol: Sent to minors cap

The Diamondbacks reassigned Graterol to minor-league camp Sunday. Graterol was one of three players sent to minor-league camp as Arizona pared down its group at big-league camp to 34 with Opening Day four days away. The 33-year-old catcher, who last saw MLB action with the Reds in 2019, is expected to begin the 2022 campaign at Triple-A Reno.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Won't make Nats roster

The Nationals reassigned Sanchez to minor-league camp Sunday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Unless Washington grants him his release, Sanchez is expected to begin the upcoming season as a member of the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse after he was unable to win a roster spot with the big club. Though he posted a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings in the majors with San Francisco in 2021, Sanchez noticed a big downturn in velocity and had poor underlying numbers (1.33 WHIP, 7.1 K-BB%).
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Max Schrock: Bound for 60-day injured list

Schrock will begin the season on the 60-day injured list, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Schrock strained his left calf Sunday and was initially expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks. He'll now be forced to miss even more time than that, as he'll be ineligible for anything other than rehab games prior to early July. It's far from guaranteed that he'll earn a major-league roster spot once healthy, as he owns a 93 wRC+ in 64 career games at the highest level.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Roster chances improve

Perdomo's grip on the starting shortstop position improved after Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reported that Josh Rojas (oblique) will need weeks to recover. Perdomo appeared to be solidifying a spot as the replacement for the injured Nick Ahmed (shoulder) at shortstop with the versatile Rojas seemingly the biggest threat. Rojas had been penciled in a third base but was also getting starts at shortstop since Ahmed's injury was revealed. Now, with the entire left side of the infield expected to miss the start of the season, it appears Perdomo will open on the Diamondbacks' roster.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Reds' fifth outfielder

Aquino will begin the season as the Reds' fifth outfielder behind Tommy Pham, Tyler Naquin, Nick Senzel and Jake Fraley, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. With Max Schrock out for four-to-six weeks due to a calf injury, Aquino gets a little extra time to earn a roster spot. He's out of options, so if he does lose out on a major-league spot, he could be off the 40-man roster entirely.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Colin Poche: Sent to Triple-A

Poche was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. While Poche won't be on the team to start the year, the Rays will rotate through their relievers with options throughout the season, so he should get his chance before too long. The lefty has missed the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery and had an unimpressive 4.70 ERA in his 51.2-inning debut back in 2019, though that came with a strong 34.8 percent strikeout rate.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Reyes Moronta: Moves to MiLB camp

The Dodgers reassigned Moronta to minor-league camp Monday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. Moronta was one of nine non-roster invitees that the Dodgers shipped out of big-league camp with Opening Day just four days away. The 29-year-old righty owns a 2.65 ERA and 29.5 percent strikeout rate over 136 career MLB relief appearances with the Giants, but multiple arm-related issues have limited him to just four big-league innings over the last three years. He'll need to prove his health at Triple-A Oklahoma City before getting a look out of Los Angeles' bullpen.
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Out again Tuesday

Trout (illness) isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's exhibition game against the Dodgers. Trout was withheld from Monday's contest due to a stomach bug, and he won't return to the lineup for the final spring game Tuesday. It's not believed to be a serious issue, and the 30-year-old will have one more day to recover ahead of the Opening Day matchup with the Astros on Thursday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Batting fifth

Stephenson has batted fifth in the last three spring training games that he's played in, all games with what appears to be the Reds' most likely Opening Day starters. He's hitting .393/.514/.500 in 35 spring training plate appearances. In all three instances, Stephenson was hitting against right-handed starters, reinforcing the...
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Greg Allen: Won't make Opening Day roster

Allen (hamstring) won't be available for Thursday's season opener in St. Louis and is expected to be placed on either the 10- or 60-day injured list, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Allen was sent in for an MRI after he exited Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays...
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Tomas Telis: Dispatched to minors

The Dodgers reassigned Telis to minor-league camp Monday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. Telis, who signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers in December, was one of two catchers cut from big-league camp Tuesday. The 30-year-old's last big-league action came with the Marlins in 2018, when he slashed .207/.258/.241 over 31 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Headed for roster spot

McCarthy is projected to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster as a backup outfielder, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. The lefty-swinging McCarthy can play all three outfield positions, offers a speed element for manager Torey Lovullo, and played well enough to earn a spot. After a 1-for-3 with a stolen base and run scored as the starting center fielder Sunday, McCarthy is 10-for-30 with a home run, triple, double, four RBI, three stolen bases and five runs scored over 12 Cactus League games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Reaches deal with Fish

Aguilar and the Marlins agreed Tuesday on a one-year, $7.3 million contract to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. The deal also contains a mutual option or $200,000 buyout for 2023 that escalates to $250,000 if Aguilar receives 550 plate appearances in 2022. Following a 2021 campaign in which he hit .261 with 22 home runs, 93 RBI and 49 runs in 131 games, Aguilar is expected to handle an everyday role for the Marlins once again in 2022. Manager Don Mattingly said earlier this spring that Aguilar is slated to split time between first base and designated hitter, with Garrett Cooper typically picking up starts at the other spot, according to Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com.
MLB

