Bath bombs that don’t have an overpowering scent

Bath Bombs with a pleasant scent (mixed)

I love taking baths. For all of my teenage years and much of my 20s, I never took a bath (only showers) because it wasn’t the “cool” thing to do. But then I met a girl who loved taking baths and she convinced me to give it a shot one day. And now I’m not ashamed to admit that after a long week, you can find me relaxing in the bathtub with a glass of wine while a bath bomb fizzes around me. Bliss.

But one of the issues that I and many other bath takers have is that the scents from most bath bombs are often way too powerful. Smelling nice is great, but when it’s so strong that it overwhelms your senses, it can take away from the experience.

So I set out to find high-quality bath bombs that don’t have overpowering scents. Here are my favorites.

Old Whaling Co. Fragrance Free

Old Whaling Co. Fragrance Free Bath Bomb , $7.00

If your goal is to enjoy a relaxing bath bomb after a long day but you don’t want to be overwhelmed by the strong scent, the easiest thing to do is use one that’s completely fragrance free. There are a few options to choose from, but my personal favorite is this one from Old Whaling Co .

As it’s both fragrance free and color free, this bath bomb is the one of the best options for people with super sensitive skin. I have incredibly sensitive skin myself, but I still want to enjoy the fizziness that comes with using a bath bomb, and this one has been perfect. It also moisturizes your skin to leave it baby-soft without feeling oily.

OUAI Chill Pills

OUAI Chill Pills Bath Bombs (6-Pack of 1.5oz bath bombs) , $30.00

OUAI is a company that’s mostly known for its popular line of hair products, but it’s been expanding into other areas of self-care, including bath bombs. The company’s Chill Pill Bath Bombs are the perfect addition to your relaxing bath time, releasing a gentle scent with hints of jasmine and rose.

To leave your skin feeling soft and smooth while also providing a relaxing experience, the Chill Pills use safflower, jojoba, and hemp seed oil. This combination moisturizes your skin, creates a sense of calm, and just simply leads to the perfect bath. Unlike the other options on this list, these bath bombs come in a pack of six.

Two Sisters Oatmeal Milk and Honey

Two Sisters Oatmeal Milk & Honey Bubble Bath Bomb , $7.99

Sometimes just a normal bath bomb that colors the water, fizzes a bit, and leaves you smelling fresh isn’t enough. For a full-on spa-like experience, you should consider trying Bubble Bombs from Two Sisters. For a sweet but mild scent, the Oatmeal Milk & Honey Bubble Bombs are my favorite.

These bath bombs create an actual bubble bath as if you were to pour a bottle of Mr. Bubbles into the tub. They’re also made with 99% natural ingredients so people with sensitive skin can use them without worrying about all the synthetic ingredients in other options.

Lush Butterball

Lush Butterball Bath Bomb , $5.95

Anyone that’s an avid bath taker who uses bath bombs regularly has probably heard of Lush before. The company has been one of the biggest bath bomb producers since they started getting more and more popular over the last decade or so.

And while you can get plenty of bath bombs with strong scents from Lush, let’s take a look at the company’s best option that isn’t overwhelming: the Butterball . One of Lush’s most popular bath bombs, it has a gentle vanilla scent that will leave you smelling fresh without seeming as if you were just covered in vanilla.

Thanks to hints of cocoa butter in this bath bomb, when you’re finished using it your skin will also feel as smooth and soft as ever. Taking it a step further, the Butterball is vegan and cruelty-free, so you can use it while resting assured that no animals were harmed in its production.

Soul Health

Soul Health Get Smooth Bath Bombs , $10.00

If you’re taking a bath with the goal of truly relaxing as much as you possibly can, then Soul Health bath bombs are the way to go. Thanks to the inclusion of up to 35mg of Hemp extract, these bath bombs help to relieve muscle aches, sores, anxiety, and stress. Talk about a total mind and body experience!

When you visit Soul Health’s site , you have a few options to choose from depending on which scents you want and what you’re in the mood for. The company’s bath bombs include Get Relief, Get Smooth, Get Chill, Get It On, and Get Period Relief. And they’re all just ten bucks each.

My Guy from Nectar

My Guy Bath Bomb , $7.00

For some reason there seems to be this idea in society that baths, and especially the use of bath bombs, are mostly for women only. Well I’m here to tell you that’s just not the case. I’m a man myself and I absolutely love taking a bath with a refreshing bath bomb.

While I’ve personally used many of the other ones on this list, some people (both men and women) might prefer a scent that is a bit more musky, natural, and outdoorsy. That’s where My Guy from Nectar comes in.

This bath bomb was designed with the adventurists in mind. The people that love spending times outdoors, exploring what the world has to offer. While it’s described as a “masculine” scent, I think it’s more of just a musky smell. Thanks to the scents of bergamot, lavender, cedar, and more, it’s as if you’re taking a walk through the woods after a light rain.