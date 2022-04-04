Reds' Buck Farmer: Secures spot on roster

Aguilar and the Marlins agreed Tuesday on a one-year, $7.3 million contract to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. The deal also contains a mutual option or $200,000 buyout for 2023 that escalates to $250,000 if Aguilar receives 550 plate appearances in 2022. Following a 2021 campaign in which he hit .261 with 22 home runs, 93 RBI and 49 runs in 131 games, Aguilar is expected to handle an everyday role for the Marlins once again in 2022. Manager Don Mattingly said earlier this spring that Aguilar is slated to split time between first base and designated hitter, with Garrett Cooper typically picking up starts at the other spot, according to Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com.
