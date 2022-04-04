ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Reds' Buck Farmer: Secures spot on roster

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Manager David Bell said Monday that Farmer has made the Reds' Opening Day roster,...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
MLB

His .619 BA says it, so does his manager: 'He can hit'

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- On Saturday, Max Schrock described his Cactus League approach succinctly: “Don’t think: See ball, hit ball.” With a .619 batting average over his first 10 games, he has seen the ball, and he has certainly hit it. “We’ve seen it now consistently -- left-handers,...
MLB
CBS Sports

Sean Manaea trade: Padres acquire lefty from Athletics in four-player deal, per report

The Padres and Athletics have agreed to a four-player trade that will send veteran left-handed starter Sean Manaea to San Diego, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.. The Padres will also receive minor-league right-hander Aaron Holiday, while Oakland nets right-hander Adrian Martinez and teenage infielder Euribiel Angeles. Manaea, an impending free...
MLB
The Spun

Report: Ohio State Defensive Player Is Transferring

Ohio State cornerback Lejond Cavazos has entered the transfer portal, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Per Thamel, Cavazos is seeking more playing time after registering eight tackles and two passes defended in six games with the Buckeyes last season. Cavazos, a four-star recruit from San Antonio, Texas, redshirted in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Nationals' Victor Robles: Strikes deal with Nats

Robles and the Nationals agreed Sunday on a one-year, $1.65 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. The agreed-upon deal clears the way for the 24-year-old to be part of the Opening Day roster. He's expected to serve as the Nationals' everyday center fielder, but he was awarded the job largely on the back of his defense rather than anything he's done at the dish during spring training. He entered Sunday's game against the Astros with a .133/.278/.411 slash line through his first eight Grapefruit League contests.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Headed for bullpen duty

Weaver (thumb) will pitch out of the bullpen to open the 2022 season, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Weaver made two starts in spring training, surrendering four runs on five hits and five walks over 4.1 innings of work. While he is expected to be ready for Opening Day after leaving his last start with a blister on his thumb, skipper Torey Lovullo disclosed Monday that he'll be used in relief, at least to open the year. The right-hander hasn't made an appearance out of the bullpen since the 2018 season, making 37 starts over the last three seasons. He could work as a multi-inning weapon with his strong fastball/changeup combo or he could even see high-leverage work at some point.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Won't make Nats roster

The Nationals reassigned Sanchez to minor-league camp Sunday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Unless Washington grants him his release, Sanchez is expected to begin the upcoming season as a member of the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse after he was unable to win a roster spot with the big club. Though he posted a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings in the majors with San Francisco in 2021, Sanchez noticed a big downturn in velocity and had poor underlying numbers (1.33 WHIP, 7.1 K-BB%).
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Max Schrock: Bound for 60-day injured list

Schrock will begin the season on the 60-day injured list, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Schrock strained his left calf Sunday and was initially expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks. He'll now be forced to miss even more time than that, as he'll be ineligible for anything other than rehab games prior to early July. It's far from guaranteed that he'll earn a major-league roster spot once healthy, as he owns a 93 wRC+ in 64 career games at the highest level.
MLB
On3.com

NC State basketball reaches out to several transfer portal targets

During the past week, NC State basketball has been linked with the following players who have entered into the NCAA transfer portal. The 6-foot-8, 196-pound Ali had his best season yet in year three for him at Akron, leading the Zips in averaging 13.9 points per game. He displayed a good three-point shooting touch, making 48 of 118 from long range, or 40.7 percent.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Reaches deal with Fish

Aguilar and the Marlins agreed Tuesday on a one-year, $7.3 million contract to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. The deal also contains a mutual option or $200,000 buyout for 2023 that escalates to $250,000 if Aguilar receives 550 plate appearances in 2022. Following a 2021 campaign in which he hit .261 with 22 home runs, 93 RBI and 49 runs in 131 games, Aguilar is expected to handle an everyday role for the Marlins once again in 2022. Manager Don Mattingly said earlier this spring that Aguilar is slated to split time between first base and designated hitter, with Garrett Cooper typically picking up starts at the other spot, according to Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Colin Poche: Sent to Triple-A

Poche was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. While Poche won't be on the team to start the year, the Rays will rotate through their relievers with options throughout the season, so he should get his chance before too long. The lefty has missed the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery and had an unimpressive 4.70 ERA in his 51.2-inning debut back in 2019, though that came with a strong 34.8 percent strikeout rate.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Headed for roster spot

McCarthy is projected to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster as a backup outfielder, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. The lefty-swinging McCarthy can play all three outfield positions, offers a speed element for manager Torey Lovullo, and played well enough to earn a spot. After a 1-for-3 with a stolen base and run scored as the starting center fielder Sunday, McCarthy is 10-for-30 with a home run, triple, double, four RBI, three stolen bases and five runs scored over 12 Cactus League games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Reyes Moronta: Moves to MiLB camp

The Dodgers reassigned Moronta to minor-league camp Monday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. Moronta was one of nine non-roster invitees that the Dodgers shipped out of big-league camp with Opening Day just four days away. The 29-year-old righty owns a 2.65 ERA and 29.5 percent strikeout rate over 136 career MLB relief appearances with the Giants, but multiple arm-related issues have limited him to just four big-league innings over the last three years. He'll need to prove his health at Triple-A Oklahoma City before getting a look out of Los Angeles' bullpen.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Lands deal with White Sox

Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. His deal is worth $4.2 million at the MLB level and contains an opt-out date of May 15 if he's not in the majors, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Cueto was previously...
MLB

