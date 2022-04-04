ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mariners' Mike Ford: Assigned to minor-league camp

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Ford was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Promising pitching prospect Matt Brash makes Mariners' rotation

Pitching prospect Matt Brash has earned a spot in the Mariners’ rotation to begin the season, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. The righty had his contract selected by the club in late September of last year but never got into a game, meaning it will be his MLB debut when he finally takes the hill in the coming days.
MLB
The Spun

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
MLB
ESPN

Chicago White Sox signing RHP Johnny Cueto to minor league deal

The Chicago White Sox and right-hander Johnny Cueto are in agreement on a minor league contract. The deal is worth up to $4.2 million, prorated for days spent in the big leagues, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan. Cueto, 36, started 21 games for the San Francisco Giants last season...
MLB
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mariners avoid arbitration with RF Mitch Haniger for 2022

PEORIA, Ariz. — The Seattle Mariners avoided arbitration with right fielder Mitch Haniger, agreeing to terms on a $7.75 million contract for the 2022 season on Sunday. Haniger is coming off arguably the best season of his career with a career-high 39 home runs and 100 RBIs. The 31-year-old was an All-Star in 2018 before injuries derailed the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Dallas Keuchel White Sox' No. 5 Starter, Johnny Cueto Opens in AAA

Cueto to open in AAA, Sox map out initial rotation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox' initial starting rotation is coming into focus leading up to Friday's Opening Day. White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters in Arizona on Tuesday Dallas Keuchel will slot is as...
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Victor Robles: Strikes deal with Nats

Robles and the Nationals agreed Sunday on a one-year, $1.65 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. The agreed-upon deal clears the way for the 24-year-old to be part of the Opening Day roster. He's expected to serve as the Nationals' everyday center fielder, but he was awarded the job largely on the back of his defense rather than anything he's done at the dish during spring training. He entered Sunday's game against the Astros with a .133/.278/.411 slash line through his first eight Grapefruit League contests.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Shane Greene: Heads to minors

The Dodgers reassigned Greene to minor-league camp Monday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. Greene was one of nine non-roster invitees that the Dodgers shipped out of big-league camp with Opening Day just four days away. The 33-year-old righty has 341 career MLB appearances to his name and 67 saves, but he's coming off a rough 2021 campaign split between the Dodgers and Atlanta in which he saw his walk and home-run rates spike considerably. The walk issues persisted this spring, as he issued free passes to two of the six batters he faced in Cactus League play.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Reyes Moronta: Moves to MiLB camp

The Dodgers reassigned Moronta to minor-league camp Monday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. Moronta was one of nine non-roster invitees that the Dodgers shipped out of big-league camp with Opening Day just four days away. The 29-year-old righty owns a 2.65 ERA and 29.5 percent strikeout rate over 136 career MLB relief appearances with the Giants, but multiple arm-related issues have limited him to just four big-league innings over the last three years. He'll need to prove his health at Triple-A Oklahoma City before getting a look out of Los Angeles' bullpen.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Lands deal with White Sox

Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. His deal is worth $4.2 million at the MLB level and contains an opt-out date of May 15 if he's not in the majors, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Cueto was previously...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Colin Poche: Sent to Triple-A

Poche was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. While Poche won't be on the team to start the year, the Rays will rotate through their relievers with options throughout the season, so he should get his chance before too long. The lefty has missed the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery and had an unimpressive 4.70 ERA in his 51.2-inning debut back in 2019, though that came with a strong 34.8 percent strikeout rate.
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Starting in spring finale

Kirilloff (knee) will start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. Kirilloff was out of the lineup for the last two days with minor left knee soreness, but the injury doesn't look like it'll be anything that keeps him from playing when the Twins begin their regular season Thursday versus Seattle. The 24-year-old should be a mainstay in the lineup against right-handed pitching, seeing most of his work in left field, at first base or at designated hitter. Kirilloff showed intriguing potential as a rookie in 2021 with a .722 OPS across 231 plate appearances, but improving upon his elevated 48.8 percent groundball rate will be imperative for him to tap into the sort of power typically associated with a corner player.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Greg Allen: Won't make Opening Day roster

Allen (hamstring) won't be available for Thursday's season opener in St. Louis and is expected to be placed on either the 10- or 60-day injured list, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Allen was sent in for an MRI after he exited Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays...
MLB
CBS Sports

Chance Sisco: Released by Mariners

Sisco was released by the Mariners on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The catcher signed a minor-league contract with Mariners on March 16, going 2-for-9 from the plate while scoring a run over eight appearances. Sisco will once again be on the move after spending the 2021 season with the Orioles and Mets, slashing an abysmal .149/.241/.189 with three doubles and four RBI over 83 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Set to join MLB roster

Lowe will be called up by Tampa Bay and join the team beginning on Opening Day, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Lowe was optioned to Triple-A after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he will be recalled to the majors with the trade of Austin Meadows to Detroit. Lowe isn't likely to be called up if he isn't going to get significant playing time. Lowe is one of Tampa Bay's top prospects and has 20/20 potential with his combination of speed and power.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brandon Workman: Released by Rangers

Workman was released by the Rangers on Tuesday. Workman joined the team as a non-roster invitee but failed to win a roster spot. As a 32-year-old with a 5.66 ERA over the last two seasons, he's unlikely to find any major-league offers on the open market.
MLB

