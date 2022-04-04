ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

49-year road operations vet seeks next generation in Anne Arundel

By Tommie Clark
Wbaltv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEDGEWATER, Md. — Anne Arundel County's road operations crews is facing a manpower issue, and leaders say they're struggling to bring in new hires. "I love working with people. I love helping people," Anne Arundel County road maintenance supervisor Derrick Gross said. Gross has been mending Anne Arundel...

www.wbaltv.com

