Mississippi State

Mississippi journalist compares Alabama Buc-ee's to if 'Love's mated with Walmart'

By Priscilla Aguirre
 1 day ago
A columnist from the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal recently wrote about how he survived the large crowds at a Buc-ee's in Alabama. (B. Kay Richter, for mySA)

A columnist from the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal recently wrote about how he survived the large crowds at a Buc-ee's in Alabama. He and his partner didn't seem to enjoy the packed convenience store on their visit.

"People seemed to move about the store with no sense of purpose other than to create anarchy," Adam Armour wrote in his column on Sunday, April 3 . "It's as if the store drained any sense of personal space from anyone who entered, leaving its customers to careen haphazardly toward whatever's caught their attention at a given moment."

The news editor cleverly and hilariously compared the beloved Texas-based chain to if "Love's mated with a Walmart and gave birth to a small theme park…which was then exposed to a blast of gamma radiation."

In his column, Armour stated he drove roughly 153 miles to the Buc-ee’s in Leeds, Alabama, outside of Birmingham, which opened in January 2021, according to Buc-ee's . The company has two convenience stores in Alabama with plans to open more, according to FOX 54 .

Armour noted how roughly 17,000 people were in the store at that particular moment on the day he and his family visited. He added he couldn't hear his wife over the babble of the crowds, but believed she said, "I just stepped into my nightmare."

While the two didn't jump with glee over the place, Armour did state that his 5-year-old daughter was desperate to vanish among the dense forest of legs when they arrived.

It seems as Armour survived what most Texans are used to when it comes to Buc-ee's. Granted, Texas has more stores throughout the state and probably fewer packed crowds than Alabama. But hopefully, Armour grabbed the brisket sandwich for his troubles as he stated he would in his column. Read it here .

