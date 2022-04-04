Most common jobs 150 years ago in Georgia

The remains of a Michigan mother who vanished more than three decades ago were found in Georgia at the time and finally identified using DNA technology this month. Stacey Lyn Chahorski, who disappeared from Michigan 33 years ago, has been determined to be the person found dead in Dade County, Georgia on Dec. 16, 1988. Her body was found approximately five miles from the Alabama state line on a northbound lane on the I-59. For decades following the gruesome discovery, was known only as “Rising Fawn Jane Doe.”

DADE COUNTY, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO