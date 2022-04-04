ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Man accused of firing shotgun into vehicle during argument

By Melissa Hudson
abc57.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was arrested after firing a shotgun into the door of his friend’s vehicle during an argument, according to court records. On April 2, South Bend Police were called to the 2100 block of E....

abc57.com

Comments / 3

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Man arrested in Hollister for threatening roommate with shotgun

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Hollister Police said they arrested a person after his roommate said they threatened to shoot them on Monday night. Around 6:30 p.m. a patrol car was flagged down by a person who said their roommate started an argument with them and pointed a shotgun at them. They said their roommate threatened them The post Man arrested in Hollister for threatening roommate with shotgun appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
WSMV

Police charge man who shot mother in the head during argument

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Police charged a man with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he shot his mother in the head during an argument on Saturday. According to police, the shooting occurred at a residence on Hermosa St. Officers arrived at the residence where police say Mondale S. Hardin turned himself into police and gave them the firearm.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WBRE

Police ID man accused of stealing plow truck during snow storm

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We now know the name of the man police say stole a plow truck from the Sunoco on Davis Street during Saturday’s snowstorm. According to court records, Anthony O’Neill (pictured below), 26, listed as homeless, was arrested Saturday on theft-related charges. Police said they were called to the area of […]
MOOSIC, PA
WISH-TV

Woman dies after being shot in bar, involved in crash on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died Saturday morning after a shooting and car crash, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police were called to a report of shots fired just after 2 a.m. at JD’s Pub on Eagle Highlands Way. That’s near Eagle Creek Parkway and 38th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shotgun
FOX59

Indiana teen charged in death of girl, 6, to remain in jail

A judge says a 15-year-old boy accused of molesting and fatally strangling a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl last year will remain held at a county jail as he awaits trial. The boy’s attorneys asked a St. Joseph County judge during a Wednesday court hearing to send the teen back to the county’s juvenile facility. But the judge repeatedly denied those requests, saying that while the situation was not ideal the juvenile center will not take the young defendant. The boy is being held in the St. Joseph County Jail. He's charged as an adult in the March 2021 death of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
Kalamazoo Gazette

Missing woman found dead in St. Joseph River

BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI -- A 22-year-old woman who was reported missing has been found dead in the St. Joseph River, Michigan State Police reported Monday, April 4. An Endangered Missing Advisory for Sithembile Dube was issued the evening of Sunday, April 3. Later that evening, about 8 p.m., MSP said Dube’s body was located in the St. Joseph River, near Berrien Springs.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Man with gunshot wound found by police in hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say they were in the area of Judson and Riverside when a woman approached and told them her son had been shot. The Evansville Police Department tells us the officers were unaware of the situation when she approached, and happened to be in the area on a different call. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Independent

‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MLive

57-year-old Muskegon man arrested for murder of 54-year-old resident

MUSKEGON, MI - A 57-year-old Muskegon man is in custody on murder charges for the stabbing death of another Muskegon resident, police said. Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, Muskegon Police Department officers arrived at the lobby of the Hartford Terrance apartment complex and found a 54-year-old Muskegon man with an apparent stab wound, according to a news release from the department. Responders gave the man medical aid at the scene and took him to Mercy Health Muskegon but he later died there from his injuries, police said.
MUSKEGON, MI
WEHT/WTVW

Resident reacts to human remains discovery

Newburgh, Ind. (WEHT) The Newburgh Police Department is investigating after the discovery of human remains. Officers say people walking on the trails found the remains on Saturday afternoon near the riverfront and Old Lock and Dam. Residents walking along the trails were surprised to hear about the finding. “It’s shocking and disturbing,” said Debra Bencini, […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 50-year-old woman found shot to death in home near Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County officials have identified a 50-year-old woman who was found shot to death at her home last week near Pleasure Ridge Park. Paula Rife, of Louisville, was named in an update released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. The 50-year-old died of a gunshot wound in the shooting that happened March 18 in the 6300 block of Hackel Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy