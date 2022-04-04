Man accused of firing shotgun into vehicle during argument
By Melissa Hudson
abc57.com
1 day ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was arrested after firing a shotgun into the door of his friend’s vehicle during an argument, according to court records. On April 2, South Bend Police were called to the 2100 block of E....
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man has been arrested for threatening to blow a woman’s head off with a shotgun. Brandon Patrick Starkey, 28 of Charles City, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse assault while using a dangerous weapon. According to court documents,...
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Hollister Police said they arrested a person after his roommate said they threatened to shoot them on Monday night. Around 6:30 p.m. a patrol car was flagged down by a person who said their roommate started an argument with them and pointed a shotgun at them. They said their roommate threatened them
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Police charged a man with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he shot his mother in the head during an argument on Saturday. According to police, the shooting occurred at a residence on Hermosa St. Officers arrived at the residence where police say Mondale S. Hardin turned himself into police and gave them the firearm.
MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened last week in Montgomery. He now faces additional charges for allegedly fleeing police and dragging an officer with his vehicle. Two criminal complaints have been filed with the Kanawha County Magistrate Court in connection to the shooting and the […]
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We now know the name of the man police say stole a plow truck from the Sunoco on Davis Street during Saturday’s snowstorm. According to court records, Anthony O’Neill (pictured below), 26, listed as homeless, was arrested Saturday on theft-related charges. Police said they were called to the area of […]
Two women who were dumped unconscious at different Los Angeles hospitals late last year by masked men died of multiple drug intoxication, the Los Angeles County coroner has ruled. Christy Giles, 24, a model, and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, 26, were dropped off at the hospitals on Nov....
LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan child-killer sentenced to more than a century in prison last fall had another 50 to 125 years tacked onto his sentence last week after pleading guilty to killing a Lansing couple in a deadly home invasion. Isaiah Gary Gardenhire, 41, was sentenced Feb. 28...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died Saturday morning after a shooting and car crash, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police were called to a report of shots fired just after 2 a.m. at JD’s Pub on Eagle Highlands Way. That’s near Eagle Creek Parkway and 38th Street.
A judge says a 15-year-old boy accused of molesting and fatally strangling a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl last year will remain held at a county jail as he awaits trial. The boy’s attorneys asked a St. Joseph County judge during a Wednesday court hearing to send the teen back to the county’s juvenile facility. But the judge repeatedly denied those requests, saying that while the situation was not ideal the juvenile center will not take the young defendant. The boy is being held in the St. Joseph County Jail. He's charged as an adult in the March 2021 death of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI -- A 22-year-old woman who was reported missing has been found dead in the St. Joseph River, Michigan State Police reported Monday, April 4. An Endangered Missing Advisory for Sithembile Dube was issued the evening of Sunday, April 3. Later that evening, about 8 p.m., MSP said Dube’s body was located in the St. Joseph River, near Berrien Springs.
Body Found in Fort Wayne, Indiana: Coroner says MurderSCDN Graphics Department. The Indiana State Police is conducting a death investigation after the body of a Fort Wayne man was discovered earlier today laying alongside County Road 700 East in rural Whitley County.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say they were in the area of Judson and Riverside when a woman approached and told them her son had been shot. The Evansville Police Department tells us the officers were unaware of the situation when she approached, and happened to be in the area on a different call. […]
A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One man was hurt in Cass County after police say he was struck by a deer while riding a motorcycle. Officers were called just after 11 p.m. on Monday night to Union Road just north of Calvin Hill Street in Calvin Township. Police say a...
MUSKEGON, MI - A 57-year-old Muskegon man is in custody on murder charges for the stabbing death of another Muskegon resident, police said. Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, Muskegon Police Department officers arrived at the lobby of the Hartford Terrance apartment complex and found a 54-year-old Muskegon man with an apparent stab wound, according to a news release from the department. Responders gave the man medical aid at the scene and took him to Mercy Health Muskegon but he later died there from his injuries, police said.
Newburgh, Ind. (WEHT) The Newburgh Police Department is investigating after the discovery of human remains. Officers say people walking on the trails found the remains on Saturday afternoon near the riverfront and Old Lock and Dam. Residents walking along the trails were surprised to hear about the finding. “It’s shocking and disturbing,” said Debra Bencini, […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County officials have identified a 50-year-old woman who was found shot to death at her home last week near Pleasure Ridge Park. Paula Rife, of Louisville, was named in an update released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. The 50-year-old died of a gunshot wound in the shooting that happened March 18 in the 6300 block of Hackel Drive.
