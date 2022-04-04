ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

The health benefits of yoga

Augusta Free Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYoga is an ancient practice that originated in India. Yoga comes from the Sanskrit root yuj, “to yoke or bind together.” Yoga is a teaching system that aims to unite the body, mind, and spirit. The goal of yoga is to create harmony and balance in the...

augustafreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

5 foods to add to your diet for better brain health

It may seem like Alzheimer’s disease is something that some people are simply destined to develop. But that's not the case, Dr. Uma Naidoo, director of nutritional and lifestyle psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, told TODAY. There are some brain health factors that are absolutely in your control — including your food choices, she said.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Be Eating These Heart-Healthy Foods Everyday As You Age

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States, according to the FDA. While things like genetics and pre-existing conditions can put you at higher risk, the best way to take care of your heart is to be proactive—eating well, getting regular exercise, and prioritizing stress management are all key components to a heart healthy lifestyle. Knowing what foods you should be adding to your diet is just as important as knowing what you should avoid, so we asked Samantha McKinney, a registered dietitian at Life Time, what foods you should be eating everyday to keep your heart strong and healthy in the long term.
DIETS
shefinds

The One Exercise You Should Never Do If You Have High Blood Pressure–It’s So Dangerous!

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a condition where your blood pumps through your blood vessels with too much force. While your blood needs a level of this pressure to efficiently move through your body, when it becomes too intense, it can do significant damage on your veins and arteries. “In the US, 47% of the population is diagnosed with hypertension (meaning likely more have it but are yet diagnosed),” Says Dr. Rand McClain, Chief Medical Officer of LCR Health. While uncontrollable things like genetics can increase your risk, your lifestyle can play a role—things like lack of exercise, poor nutrition, excess alcohol consumption, and tobacco use can significantly increase your risk.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hatha Yoga#Yoga Postures#Mental Health#Kundalini Yoga#Sanskrit#Strength
L.A. Weekly

Stop your Stressing: The 4 Best Supplements for Stress & Anxiety

You know the clues: tight muscles, tension headaches, rapid thoughts, panic attacks, insomnia. Stress and anxiety are no joke when it comes to the well-being of your mind and body. But the worst part is trying to get it to stop. We’re tired of carrying the weight of our stress...
HEALTH
Observer

Best Weight Loss Pills of 2022: Top 6 Diet Supplements to Lose Weight Fast

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links. Losing weight can be a challenging process, especially as...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
scitechdaily.com

Eating Prunes May Reduce Inflammation and Improve Bone Health

Study suggests daily prune consumption may reduce osteoporosis risk after menopause. A study in postmenopausal people suggests eating nutrient-rich prunes every day may be beneficial to bone health, reducing inflammatory factors that contribute to osteoporosis. The research will be presented this week in Philadelphia at the American Physiological Society’s (APS) annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2022.
FITNESS
Psych Centra

Stressed? Here’s How Exercise Could Help

Regular exercise can help tone your internal systems to reduce and better manage your stress. When you find yourself in a stressful situation, you might notice a quicker heart rate, a sense of panic rising, and your brain might shift toward crisis mode. Stressors can pop up from just about...
FITNESS
LiveScience

Does massage help cellulite?

Does massage help cellulite? if you have cellulite, you might find yourself asking this question along with 80-90% of women. You’ll often see products and treatments claiming to make cellulite less noticeable, but does massage help cellulite too?. Massage is a fantastic way to soothe tight muscles, both for...
FITNESS
Greatist

Reverse, Reverse: Prediabetes Diet and Nutrition Tips

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. So, you’ve got prediabetes. Serious problem? Yep. But don’t fret, it’s often reversible with the power of diet and nutrition.
DIETS
FitnessVolt.com

Serratus Anterior Exercises for Bodybuilders

Most bodybuilders and exercisers have a basic knowledge of anatomy. They know their gluteus maximus from their biceps, which exercises target what muscles, and even dedicate entire training sessions to just a couple of muscle groups. However, with over 600 muscles in the human body, there are some muscles that...
WORKOUTS
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
MindBodyGreen

A Cognition & Longevity Expert Says This Is The Best Herb For Brain Health

What does a health and science journalist eat in a day? Well, Max Lugavere is quick to celebrate all sorts of nutritious staples (find his favorites here!), but no matter what foods you're eating, he recommends chucking some healthy herbs and spices into the mix. "Generally, any chance you get to use [them] in the kitchen, it's definitely an opportunity worth seizing," he notes on the mindbodygreen podcast.
NUTRITION
boxrox.com

The Best Beginner Workout (Sets and Reps Included)

Looking for the best beginner workout? Then try this excellent variation from Jeff at Athlean X. “If you are new to training and looking for a beginner workout to build muscle then this is the step by step workout plan you need. In this video, I take you through a workout for beginners that is 3 months in length, or possibly even longer if you decide to stick with the third month longer, that is designed to build both strength and muscle while making sure to build your body on a solid foundation.”
WORKOUTS
Kansas City Star

The Best Nootropics and Brain Supplements For Boosting Focus, Memory, and More

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Nootropics are supplements and smart drugs that are known for their capabilities to maintain healthy brain function. The best nootropics target specific areas of cognitive enhancement such as focus and creativity and relieving low mood.
HEALTH
shefinds

The Absolute Worst Breakfast Pastry For Your Metabolism, According to Nutritionists—It's Not Bagels!

If supporting your metabolism is your ultimate goal, it’s important to not only eat a well-balanced diet, drink lots of water and exercise regularly, but also to know what foods to limit (and ultimately avoid) for healthier digestion and preventing weight gain. With that said, many of us reach for breakfast pastries first thing in the morning to start our day out with a convenient treat. While this might be okay once and a while, health experts we spoke with warn that denying yourself a healthier breakfast can lead to an energy crash later on, among other negative effects. Read on for tips from David Brendan, registered dietitian and nutritionist, Alisha Temples, licensed nutritionist, and Dr. Virginia Blackwell, health and nutrition expert.
WEIGHT LOSS
BBC

Research finds nature sounds 'benefit mental health'

Research has found the sounds of nature could help people's mental health. Data was collected from more than 7,500 people as part of the BBC series Forest 404 - a podcast that depicts a world without nature. Participants reported sounds of birdsong provided relief from stress and mental fatigue, the...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy