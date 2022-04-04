ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Efficient double-double

 1 day ago

Towns recorded 28 points (12-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35...

After UNC's Armando Bacot's final-minute ankle injury, Kansas players show sportsmanship despite live ball

North Carolina star Armando Bacot was a huge question mark entering Monday's NCAA Tournament title game after suffering an ankle injury against Duke in Saturday's national semifinal. Though he turned in another performance for the ages, Bacot re-injured the very same ankle in the final minute of the 72-69 loss vs. Kansas when he stepped awkwardly in the paint.
Joel Embiid (44 points, 17 rebounds) leads 76ers past Cavs

Joel Embiid had 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the host Cleveland Cavaliers 112-108 on Sunday. It was the 11th time this season that Embiid produced at least 40 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden added 21 points, 10 assists and 10...
NBA
Shorthanded Thunder run past Suns

OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Backup center Olivier Sarr scored a career-high 24 points and Aleksej Pokuveski recorded his first career triple-double to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-96 victory over the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Sarr came off the bench to shoot 9 of 12...
NBA
Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Likely available Tuesday

Beasley (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards. Beasley has appeared in back-to-back contests -- including starting Sunday's win over Houston -- following a two-game absence due to a lingering ankle issue. Barring a setback, he's expected be available again Tuesday, though he'll likely revert back to his usual bench role with Patrick Beverley (ankle) no longer listed on the injury report.
NBA
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Grabs season-high 13 rebounds

Powell logged 22 points (8-10 FG, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 118-112 victory over the Bucks. Powell has definitely seen an uptick in minutes and production recently as he tries to pick up the slack amid Kristaps Porzingis; departure. Although double-digit rebound totals have been elusive, he's delivered double-digit scoring totals in seven of his past 10 games.
NBA
NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Jazz prediction, odds, and pick – 4/5/2022

The Memphis Grizzlies with battle the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Grizzlies-Jazz prediction and pick. These teams are in vastly different positions as the postseason approaches. The Grizzlies don’t have much at stake here, as they’ve essentially locked up the second seed in the Western Conference. Memphis doesn’t have much to play for here, but the opposite is true for the Jazz. Utah only has a game-and-a-half lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves for the sixth seed, a lead that they must maintain as the season comes to a close. If the Timberwolves, who also play on Tuesday night, catch up to the Jazz, Utah could be forced to play in the dreaded play-in tournament. A win here would go a long way in securing Utah’s playoff seeding, making this a huge game.
NBA
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Avoids injury report

Adams (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Jazz. Adams missed Friday's win over the Suns with calf soreness, but his absence will be limited to one game. He's averaged 6.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 25.2 minutes over his past five contests.
NBA
NBA Tuesday best bets: Grizzlies criminally underrated vs. Jazz

We split our four NBA picks against the spread over the weekend, but we're still riding a 17-3 ATS record over our last 20 games. Here are our best bets for Tuesday's slate as we head into the final week of the regular season:. Only one team has been favored...
NBA
Cavs cry foul after Embiid scores 44 in Sixers’ 122-108 win

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joel Embiid had 44 points and 17 rebounds, James Harden recorded his second triple-double with Philadelphia and the 76ers locked up a playoff spot with a 112-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Embiid was questionable coming into the game with a sore ankle. But not only did the 7-footer play, Embiid dominated down the stretch, scoring 12 points in a key sequence of the fourth quarter. He also made 17 of 20 free throws, added five blocks and three assists in 38 minutes of another MVP resume builder. Harden 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Darius Garland scored 23 for Cleveland.
NBA
Browns' Chase McLaughlin: Back with Browns

Cleveland re-signed McLaughlin on Tuesday. McLaughlin wasn't initially tendered a contract for the 2022 season, but the Browns have now re-signed him as a free agent. He served as the team's starting kicker in 2021, when he made his first nine field-goal-attempts of the year but then went 6-for-12 down the stretch.
NFL

