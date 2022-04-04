ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Fire safety tips for homes

Augusta Free Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHome fires are a leading cause of property damage, injury, and death in the United States. More than 350,000 house fires occur each year, resulting in over $7 billion in property damage. According to Fire Watch Guards, a home fire can start in any room and spread quickly, leaving...

augustafreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Clarita Radio

LACoFD Offers Tips To Protect Santa Clarita Homes Against Brush Fires

With spring arriving and temperatures warming up, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, (LACoFD) is reminding Santa Clarita residents to be prepared for the upcoming fire season. Now that temperatures are heating up, the likelihood of brush fires is also increasing, according to LACoFD officials. Helpful guidelines to follow to...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
WWLP 22News

Home kitchen health tips

(Mass Appeal) – Believe it or not, your kitchen can be one of the dirtiest places in your house and the most likely place where bacteria can grow and be living. Westfield Health Director, Joe Rouse, is with us now to offer some simple home kitchen health tips.
WESTFIELD, MA
Apartment Therapy

7 Ways to Make Your Home Look Cleaner — Without Cleaning

Trying to relax in an environment that taunts you with undone chores or items that are strewn out of place can be a tense exercise in futility. But if you throw yourself into cleaning, decluttering, or organizing projects every time you want to chill out, you’ll consume the time you have to enjoy their effects.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fires#Fire Safety#Kitchen Appliances#Safety Equipment#Fire Watch Guards
KATC News

Cleco offers storm safety tips

The spring storm season, along with warmer weather have arrived in Louisiana, and Cleco is offering electrical safety tips to help customers prepare for both. “Spring storms can bring a variety of hazards, including damaging wind gusts, lightning, hail, heavy rainfall and tornadoes. With the warmer spring weather, customers also will be spending more time outdoors,” said John Melancon, Cleco’s director of corporate safety. “Whether customers are preparing for a severe spring storm or doing yard work, the arrival of spring is a good time to check the electrical safety of homes and businesses, inside and out. Being aware of potentially dangerous situations will help keep all of us safe year-round.”
LOUISIANA STATE
yourerie

Presque Isle 100: Spring Safety Tips

The big crowds will soon be returning to Presque Isle State Park, renewing excitement and reminders for everyone to stay safe. With that comes renewed requests to use caution when navigating the large numbers of visitors. “We wanted to remind people that one of our biggest problems is maintaining the...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
foodsafetynews.com

Food safety tips issued after Australian floods

Food safety advice has been offered following several floods in eastern Australia in the past few weeks. Flooding and heavy rain in Queensland and New South Wales has caused power outages and roads to be blocked. A total of 20 people have died, according to media reports. The Food Safety...
ENVIRONMENT
thebossmagazine.com

8 Necessary Trenching and Excavation Safety Tips

Digging a hole or trench without the proper training can be troublesome and dangerous, especially when it’s a large project. That’s why construction crews use a tool called trench boxes to secure the surrounding soil. You might think these cage-like structures are designed to support the walls of...
CONSTRUCTION
WMBB

South Walton Fire District gives safety tips for Spring Break

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re looking to head to the beach this spring, South Walton Fire District wants to ensure you do it safely. They spoke with News 13 This Morning about safety tips you should know before taking on the Gulf. Beach safety officials said the best option way to keep up […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Post Register

Remember these tips on kids and electrical safety

Electrical outlets and appliances are present in most homes. While they are necessary for many daily tasks, it is also important to be aware of the safety risks they present. Now is a good time to review some tips to keep your family safe. Use safety plugs in outlets. Cover...
AMMON, ID
WFMY NEWS2

Tornado safety tips that could save your life

GREENSBORO, N.C. — About 1,200 tornadoes hit the U.S. yearly, according to the National Weather Service. Tornadoes are spawned from strong, severe thunderstorms and not only cause devastation but can kill those in the pathway of destruction. North Carolina averages about 28 tornadoes per year. Tornadoes are most common...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Firefighters Struggle To Contain Unknown Substance In Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE WJZ — Baltimore’s firefighters are trying to contain a spill that threatens to contaminate the Inner Harbor, according to authorities. The local firefighters’ union said in a social media post on Friday that the substance floating around in the water may be oil. The Baltimore City Fire Department’s fireboat and hazmat crew are working to identify the substance and figure out where it is coming from. ☣️HAZMAT☣️1600 blk S Clinton St 21224#CantonIndustrialArea@Zeke_Cohen@BaltimorePolice @FOP3 notified #BMORESBravest of a potential oil spill into the #InnerHarbor. #BCFDSOC Hazmat & Fireboat are on scene attempting to identify what it is and where it’s coming from. pic.twitter.com/owDoVKWAMn — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) April 6, 2022 WJZ’s Annie-Rose Ramos is reporting that the spill has originated from an old storm drain. #HAPPENING NOW: **the spill is not from tanks it’s from old storm drain. Rain pushed debris (including oil) into harbor Firefighters from the hazmat team and Engine 41 Working at the scene But seems to be a storm related issue @wjz pic.twitter.com/0UhgKsnXN5 — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) April 6, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to residential fire

Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Charlottesville Fire Department responded for the residential structure fire on Harvest Drive on Sunday at 6:26 a.m. The first apparatus arrived seven minutes after dispatch to discover heavy fire conditions to the rear of the attached home. Crews extinguished the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy