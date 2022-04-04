ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Get 3 for the price of 2 in video games, books, toys, and more on Amazon

By Jeremy Glass
SFGate
SFGate
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oTVG6_0ez1u9X600
Get 3 for the price of 2 in video games, books, toys, and more on Amazon (Amazon)

Another day, another too-good-to-pass-up deal from Amazon that automatically gives you three items for the price of two in video games , toys , books , and more!

From PS4 games like Elden Ring ($59.99) and Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach ($39.99) to Minecraft ($29.88) for Nintendo Switch , just add 3 items to your cart and go to your checkout to see the offer automatically applied like internet magic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A672k_0ez1u9X600 Elden Ring - PlayStation 4 BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment amazon.com $59.99 Shop Now

If you’ve got kids at home, this purple Kinetic Sand ($9.99) comes highly recommended by my 2-year-old daughter who tried to put some into my eyeball in what I assume was a misguided attempt at fixing my nearsightedness.

If the “kids” aren’t so much “kids” as they are “roommates” and “home” is a 300-square-foot railroad apartment for $9,000/month with no utilities, perhaps a few games of Cards Against Humanity might dull the pain of renting property during the 21st Century.

Along with video games, it’s the kids' books that come out on top in this sale, with beloved titles like Where the Wild Things Are , P is for Potty , and The Giving Tree at low prices that get even lower when purchased together.

Shop art supplies , office products , games , toys , books , and more on Amazon’s 3-for-2 sale .

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Makes Popular PS5 Game Free for Limited Time

PlayStation has made a popular and new PS5 game free for a limited time via PlayStation Plus. To couple this, Sony is giving PS5 users who don't have a PS Plus account a limited-time free trial. As you may know, today GTA 5 and GTA Online come to PS5, as well as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. For the release, PlayStation has nabbed exclusivity of the latter, but it's locked behind a PlayStation Plus subscription. All PS Plus subscribers on PS5 can redeem GTA Online as a standalone title for free through June 14. If redeemed through PlayStation Plus, the game is tied to the subscription, which means if the subscription lapses, access to the game will be restricted until the subscription is renewed.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Users May Be Getting Some Big Free Games in April

PlayStation Plus subscribers may get some big free games for April 2022. Sony has yet to announce April's free PS Plus games subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are getting, and this won't change until closer to the end of the month. That said, in the meantime, two games, in particular, look potentially poised to be included in April's lineup due to their respective April 5 release dates. April 5 is the first Tuesday of the month. The first Tuesday of every month is when PlayStation Plus free games are released. And with the rise of Sony securing day-one releases for both PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, games that meet the criteria above always have a higher chance of being included with PlayStation Plus. For April 2022, these games include MLB The Show 22 and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
MLB
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Art Supplies#Roommates#Video Game
SVG

Nintendo Switch Finally Added This Long-Awaited Feature

It's hard to argue against the success of the Nintendo Switch. Even though Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox remain popular, Nintendo's unique approach of having a legitimately hybrid console that can seamlessly transition to that of a handheld has made its mark on the ever-evolving console market. Even if it remains a holdover from the eighth generation of gaming, the Nintendo Switch's innovative format continues to be viable in the modern marketplace, especially in the wake of supply issues plaguing the next-gen consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
ComicBook

New Nintendo Switch Sports Trailer Showcases Motion Controls, Mii Support, and More

Nintendo Switch Sports is set to release in less than a month, and Nintendo has dropped an all-new overview trailer, offering greater depth into the game than we've previously seen. Nintendo Switch Sports is a sequel to the Wii Sports games, offering a mix of returning activities, as well as some new ones. However, Nintendo Switch Sports does not focus on Nintendo's Mii characters, instead offering new "Sportsmate" designs. Players will still have the option of using their Mii, should they so choose. As the new trailer shows, players will be able to customize their Mii in the game just as they can with the other avatars.
TENNIS
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Leak Teases Addition of Critically-Acclaimed Horror Game

A new leak associated with Xbox Game Pass has potentially revealed that a critically-acclaimed horror game that launched in 2021 will soon be coming to the subscription platform. Within the past year, Xbox has substantially been bolstering its lineup of titles that come to Game Pass on a monthly basis. And while many of the service's most popular games are ones that are published directly by Xbox, it seems like one of the biggest third-party releases of the past year could soon land on the service.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Minecraft
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $99 AirPods, $200 Norelco Wet/Dry Shaver, $49 Off Beats Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. This heavy-duty rooftop carrier doesn’t require a roof rack and it’ll make your road trip so much easier. Take...
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

Sony's Mistakes With the PS3 Continue to Haunt the PlayStation Ecosystem

Over 15 years after the PlayStation 3 first released, the choices that Sony made with the console are still haunting the PlayStation brand. Sony revealed this week that it would be overhauling its PlayStation Plus subscription service to allow users to access more games from PlayStation's history. This new library of games will include nearly every PlayStation platform with a number of titles being available to download natively to PS5 and PS4. However, PS3 games on the service can only be experienced if played via streaming, which obviously requires an internet connection. Although this is something that PS Now subscribers have been used to for years now, the lack of PS3 backward compatibility on PS5 only continues to make Sony's services pale in comparison to the competition.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Google Chromebooks Getting Steam Store for More Games

The game maker Valve has had a pretty strong start to the year. Its first Steam Deck handheld gaming PC, starting at $399, was met with positive reviews around its launch last month. Now its popular Steam online gaming store is arriving for new devices too -- namely, Chromebook laptops powered by Google's Chrome OS.
COMPUTERS
AOL Corp

The 12 best deals on video games at Walmart this week for the PlayStation, PS4 and more

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. It's almost spring, and we're already starting to enjoy some warm, sunny days. But April is also on its way so you should expect some rainy afternoons stuck inside. Why not prep for these days in advance by stocking up on great video games that will take you on virtual adventures when it's not very nice outside? We've got hackers, Vikings and even ghostbusters in this week's picks, with prices starting as low as $12.
VIDEO GAMES
WISH-TV

The Toy Guy shares Easter toy ideas, more

Easter is next month, and parents are going to be looking to make the celebration special for their kid(s) and that means toys!. Chris Byrne, AKA The Toy Guy®, can help them make the celebration great with some cool, new toys!. Consumer spending for holidays has been up, and...
RETAIL
ComicBook

PlayStation Is Showing Off PS VR2 at GDC

Sony has its new PlayStation VR2 headset and peripherals at GDC this week and is apparently showing off the setup to people during demos, according to some anecdotes shared online. This showing comes just a few months after the new PlayStation VR device was officially announced by Sony, though no release date was given at the time and still has not been given to date. At least one GDC presentation featuring the PS VR2 has been listed on the event's schedule, too, so it seems like these individual demos aren't the only appearances the VR device will make.
VIDEO GAMES
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
6K+
Followers
919
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy