Return to Monkey Island confirmed by Ron Gilbert as real, slated for 2022 launch

"Cosmic Rewind," the new Guardians of the Galaxy-themed ride at Walt Disney World in Orlando, will open on May 27th at EPCOT, the entertainment giant revealed today on social media. A short trailer released for the ride reveals that Rocket and Groot will apparently be the central Guardians characters to play a role in the story of the ride itself, while Peter Quill naps in the passenger's seat of the Benatar. This announcement comes on the heels of a first look inside of the ride last week, and an April Fools' Day announcement as well. It's the latest ride themed after the popular Marvel franchise, and developed with input from filmmaker James Gunn. Disney Parks' first Guardians ride was Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!, located at Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort.
