Return to Monkey Island confirmed by Ron Gilbert as real, slated for 2022 launch

By Sam Machkovech
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleReturn to Monkey Island, teased by Ron Gilbert on his official blog last week on April Fools' Day, has been confirmed as an actual video game that will release in 2022. The game's announcement came as the very first April Fools' joke in Gilbert's 18 years of operating the blog Grumpy...

