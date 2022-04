As the free agency dust has largely settled, the focus is now on what the Cincinnati Bengals plan to do with the 31st overall pick in the NFL Draft in less than a month. With three new starters signed on the offensive line, a linebacker room that appears set, elite skill players on offense and a defense that was among the best in the league last season, the Bengals are able to draft more freely, with no glaring holes remaining on the roster.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO