Provincetown Palette

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTnews may receive an affiliate commission. As easy to use as it is to transport, watercolor is beautiful medium that is well-suited for taking on the road. Covered palettes are essential for watercolor artists on the go, useful for plein air painting and travel journaling. More than just convenient, they also keep paints fresh and leak-free. Peruse our selection of the best covered watercolor palettes to find the right construction, size, and design for your needs. Brought to you by...

DESIGN ・ 22 DAYS AGO