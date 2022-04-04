ROCKINGHAM — Kenneth Larry Dawkins, 80, of Rockingham, passed away on April 3, 2022 at Richmond County Hospice Haven.

He was born on June 6, 1941 in Richmond County, a son of the late Pearson Dawkins and Gladys Pierce Dawkins.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Freddie Dawkins; granddaughter, Nancy Dawkins; and a brother, Ed Dawkins.

Kenneth was a big outdoorsman with a special love for fishing and horses.

He is survived by five daughters, Annette Dawkins, Lisa Barren, Duanna Harrelson (Ken), Meg Thompson, Crystal Dawkins; siblings, Pearson Dawkins Jr.(Doris),Cheryl Lampley (Wilson), Elaine Shelton; sister-in-law, Judy Dawkins; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and twelve nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Dawkins Cemetery off Yates Hill Road, with Pastor Brian Perry officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at Carter Funeral in Rockingham.

Condolences may be made online at carterfuneral.net.

Carter Funeral Home is assisting the Dawkins Family.