Kenneth Larry Dawkins
ROCKINGHAM — Kenneth Larry Dawkins, 80, of Rockingham, passed away on April 3, 2022 at Richmond County Hospice Haven.
He was born on June 6, 1941 in Richmond County, a son of the late Pearson Dawkins and Gladys Pierce Dawkins.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Freddie Dawkins; granddaughter, Nancy Dawkins; and a brother, Ed Dawkins.
Kenneth was a big outdoorsman with a special love for fishing and horses.
He is survived by five daughters, Annette Dawkins, Lisa Barren, Duanna Harrelson (Ken), Meg Thompson, Crystal Dawkins; siblings, Pearson Dawkins Jr.(Doris),Cheryl Lampley (Wilson), Elaine Shelton; sister-in-law, Judy Dawkins; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and twelve nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Dawkins Cemetery off Yates Hill Road, with Pastor Brian Perry officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at Carter Funeral in Rockingham.
Condolences may be made online at carterfuneral.net.
Carter Funeral Home is assisting the Dawkins Family.
