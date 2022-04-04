ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Gas or groceries? Computer simulation weighs the options of living in poverty

By Angela Bohon
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hg7ch_0ez1r1il00

NORFOLK, Va. – With inflation, area food banks are reporting an increase in clients using their services.

To help employees and volunteers of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore truly understand what the recipients are dealing with on a daily basis, they participate in a financial simulation program.

That simulation, called “The Life in the State of Poverty" is conducted by the Virginia Cooperative Extension. It’s also given to city leaders, policymakers, and social workers to help them appreciate the struggles of those living in poverty. It can be given either face-to-face or virtually.

The program, which takes less than an hour, starts off with the participant choosing a job. Then it walks through a month of budgeting. The interactive program will ask questions dealing with topics such as childcare, rent, and car payments. It will throw in curveballs like the costs of an unexpected house repair. The goal is to help policymakers, employers, and others understand the barriers that many people deal with day-to-day.

Karen Munden, the coordinator with the Virginia Cooperative Extension, said they also conduct a financial simulation with high school students in Virginia Beach to help them gain a better financial understanding of living on their own.

Munden said that often with executives who take the simulation training, it's eye-opening.

"'I did not realize that $20 only goes so far. I didn’t realize the barriers, the stress that some of my employees are having,'" Munden described participants' responses.

If you are interested in arranging for a group to participate in this training, you can e-mail Karen Munden at: kmunden@vbgov.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Best hospitals for patient experience in the Eastern US — 21 make the list

Becker's has compiled a list of the best hospitals for patient experience in the Eastern U.S. using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS. The HCAHPS summary star rating is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures. The rating combines...
HEALTH SERVICES
Gillian Sisley

Daycare Worker Refuses to Change Diaper

Should daycare workers be expected to care for children, even when they're off the clock?. The pandemic has come with a lot of struggles, especially in terms of childcare. Families are reporting having a harder time than ever securing affordable childcare, or even finding availability. For this reason, many have found they need to depend on family members or other loved ones to secure any form of childcare at all.
US News and World Report

To Families’ Dismay, Biden Nursing Home Reform Doesn’t View Them as Essential

When the Biden administration announced a set of proposed nursing home reforms last month, consumer advocates were both pleased and puzzled. The reforms call for minimum staffing requirements, stronger regulatory oversight, and better public information about nursing home quality — measures advocates have promoted for years. Yet they don’t address residents’ rights to have contact with informal caregivers — family members and friends who provide both emotional support and practical assistance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
The Independent

Fifth of older households ineligible for council tax rebate ‘living in poverty’

A fifth of older households who are ineligible for the council tax rebate to offset energy price rises are already living in poverty or hardship, a charity has warned.Age UK has urged the Chancellor to announce more financial support for older people on low and modest incomes, ahead of Wednesday’s spring statement.It found that 21% of older households who will not receive the £150 council tax rebate because their home is not in band A to D are living in poverty or just above the poverty line, or are in receipt of income-related benefits.There are 4.3 million households in England...
INCOME TAX
Citrus County Chronicle

Poverty simulator brings empathy to county leaders

My fictitious mother, Felicia Fuentes, approached the utility company’s “front desk’”— a folding table along the wall of a Withlacoochee Technical College conference room. “I’m here to pay my bill,” said Fuentes, a 34-year-old single mother of two played by Citrus County Commissioner Holly Davis....
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Inflation
WRAL

The right time to move to a care home

If you have a senior loved one, you may notice that they are falling more frequently, not eating correctly, or becoming disoriented and puzzled. This should make you concerned about your senior family members. Moving to a care home might just be the best possible decision in such a situation.
HEALTH SERVICES
AZFamily

Embry Health to cover COVID-19 testing, treatment cost for uninsured patients

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Federal COVID-19 relief money is running out. The White House will start phasing out a program that reimbursed doctors, providers and pharmacies for testing, treating and vaccinating uninsured people. “If additional funding isn’t provided at some point in the near future, the test sites will no...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRBL News 3

Masks optional in D.C. Public Schools, parents weigh in

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As of Wednesday, March 16, wearing a mask in District of Columbia Public Schools is optional. The school system made the announcement on Friday, March 11, and received mixed reviews on social media. While there were many people thanking the school system for giving them a choice, others were upset it was […]
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Food Bank
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy