Recreational cannabis sales surpass medical marijuana sales in New Mexico

By Staff
KFOX 14
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The sale of recreational marijuana reached $3.5 million in the first weekend it became legal in New Mexico. Recreational cannabis sold Friday, Saturday and Sunday, surpassed medical marijuana sales for that...

kfoxtv.com

New Mexico State
Marijuana: From Illicit to Taxable Sales for PA

The third adult-use marijuana hearing in the Pennsylvania General Assembly focused on diverting the billions spent on illicit marijuana annually into state tax coffers and ensuring that the medical marijuana program isn’t threatened by legalizing the drug for adults. A previous hearing in February focused on the threat of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#Medical Marijuana
MedicalXpress

Marijuana for medical use may result in rapid onset of cannabis use disorder

Obtaining a medical marijuana card (MMC) to use cannabis products to treat pain, anxiety, or depression symptoms led to the onset of cannabis use disorder (CUD) in a significant minority of individuals while failing to improve their symptoms, according to a study by Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) researchers and published in JAMA Network Open. Researchers found that individuals at greatest risk of developing the addictive symptoms of CUD were those seeking relief from anxiety and depression, suggesting the need for stronger safeguards over the dispensing, use, and professional follow-up of people who legally obtain cannabis through MMCs.
Power 102.9 NoCo

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
El Paso News

NM Governor, Pueblos sign agreements on cannabis sales

SANTA FE, NM (KTSM) – Friday morning, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Pueblo of Picuris Gov. Craig Quanchello and Pueblo of Pojoaque Gov. Jenelle Roybal announced the signing of two intergovernmental agreements supporting the pueblos taking part in the recreational cannabis industry. “The economic opportunities provided by the...
Pharmaceuticals
Benzinga

When Will New Jersey's Marijuana Sales Begin? What's Next After Yet Another Delay?

Curaleaf Holdings' (OTC:CURLF) founder and chairman Boris Jordan was one of many disappointed cannabis entrepreneurs who did not take the news well. "Frustrating day in NJ – once again, the goal posts have been moved & the will of the people and the Governor is being ignored! We will continue to fight for what the NJ voters decided they want – a safe & regulated adult-use cannabis marketplace," Jordan, who will be delivering a keynote at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, said in a recent Tweet.
Gothamist.com

NJ delays sales of recreational cannabis again, but approves first batch of companies

New Jersey residents hoping to buy marijuana at a dispensary without a medical card will have to wait a little longer. New Jersey cannabis regulators approved the first batch of businesses that will make up the state’s adult-use cannabis industry on Thursday, a cohort of 68 marijuana growers and manufacturers. But officials decided that the state’s medical marijuana companies are not quite ready to start selling their wares to the general public.
KEVN

South Dakota to track medical marijuana from seed to sale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Department of Health has hired a New York-based software company to help monitor the flow of marijuana in the state’s legal medical marijuana market. The Argus Leader reports the contract with Metrc was finalized this month. Metrc will use “radio-frequency identification”...
KFOX 14

Marijuana businesses seek authorization to open in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — In southern New Mexico, the Sunland Park mayor said more than a dozen business owners are interested in opening up marijuana shops. Mayor Javier Perea said marijuana retailers can set up anywhere across the small city flanked by the Rio Grande and fencing along the U.S. border with Mexico.
Tulsa World

TCC launches job-specific medical marijuana courses with cannabis education firm

A new partnership with Tulsa Community College offers job-specific education for those who want to work in Oklahoma’s growing medical marijuana industry. The eight-week course was created in collaboration with a cannabis education platform called Green Flower. For a flat $750 cost, students can study in one of three programs for dispensary associates, cultivation technicians and manufacturing agents, according to a news release.
KVIA ABC-7

With the demand so high for recreational cannabis, how are dispensaries taking care of medical users?

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Since marijuana became legal in New Mexico on April 1, the demand has skyrocketed. While dispensaries so far still have enough materials for everyone, there is concern that they might soon run out, which in turn could be detrimental for medical users. As of February, almost 132,000 New Mexicans had The post With the demand so high for recreational cannabis, how are dispensaries taking care of medical users? appeared first on KVIA.
