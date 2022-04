We were promised that the concert industry would return with a vengeance at some point, and it finally has. It’s happening all along the central Gulf Coast. The Mobile Saenger Theatre has a packed schedule through spring, with a newly announced final appearance by Robert Earl Keen joining appearances by Bob Dylan, Dwight Yoakam, Gov’t Mule and more. The Amphitheater at the Wharf in Orange Beach has a steady stream of big names coming in, including Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett and Morgan Wallen, not to mention an unprecedented three-night stand by Phish. The Mobile Civic Center can boast big bookings such as Kevin Gates and Keith Sweat. Biloxi’s casinos once again have a full slate of theater shows.

MOBILE, AL ・ 21 DAYS AGO