$333 billion added to American household debt

By Ryan Bittan
 1 day ago

( ABC4 ) – A report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows that Americans added $333 billion of aggregate household debt in the fourth quarter of 2021, which is a greater increase than any time in the last 14 years.

The addition brings the national total to $15.58 trillion, and while some politicians have spoken out about the national debt, everyday Americans are reportedly feeling the mental burden of financial stress.

‘A heap of trouble’: Sen. Romney on national debt

The report from the Society for Human Resource Management and Morgan Stanley shows that, as of June, almost a third of working Americans experienced finance-related anxiety, and a fifth experienced depression as a result.

The numbers are even high for those who are unemployed.

The issue suggests that corporations may invest in financial well-being programs, gaining a recruiting advantage by offering incentives to those choosing a new job.

New York’s largest health care provider, Northwell Health, has done just this, introducing a financial planning program as a tool for their employees to use as a part of their company.

By reducing a sense of anxiety in the workplace, companies anticipate that their workers will be, in fact, more productive.

Some venture capital firms have taken notice, making substantial investments in financial well-being startups like HoneyBee and Northstar .

HoneyBee, for example, aims to “help companies provide access to financial support to their employees.”

Industry professionals point to the unique element of today’s workforce – five generations working together, which makes it hard for employers to cater to their workforce.

‘Good versus evil’: Sen. Romney speaks on Ukraine crisis

When it comes to federal spending, Utah senator Mitt Romney makes the point that, as a solution, we will either have to find a way to increase revenue (which he says he doesn’t favor), or find a way to adjust our long-term benefits, “not for current retirees,” but for young people coming along.

Romney makes the claim that if we do not find a way to balance our programs, we’ll find ourselves in a heap of trouble.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

