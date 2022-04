This Mustang was the subject of a rotisserie restoration. The Mach I Mustang was possibly one of the most remarkable automotive feats in the history of vehicle production because of the incredible new ideas that it brought to the table in the mid-1960s. The sleek coupe-style coupled with extensive engine options and a low price tag made these cars some of America's most desirable performance models. Without a doubt, Ford had taken the hearts of an entire generation of car enthusiasts ready to get on the road at an early age. As a result, the Ford Mustang is one of the most iconic cars on the collector and classic car market. This particular car is an excellent example of one of those pony cars, and you might be able to get your hands on it.

CARS ・ 22 DAYS AGO