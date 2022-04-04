ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers basketball beats Fairfield in charity exhibition for Eric LeGrand: 4 observations

In its first public showing since the spring, the Rutgers basketball team gave its fans a glimpse of what to expect heading into a highly-anticipated 2022-23 season. The Scarlet Knights defeated Fairfield, 78-65, in a charity exhibition that will benefit Rutgers athletics legend Eric LeGrand’s foundation at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday afternoon. It marked the final test of the preseason for Rutgers, which opens its season on Monday, November 7, in Piscataway against Columbia.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Football: No. 15 Caldwell shuts down High Point in North 2, Group 2

Harry Boland brought three touchdowns while Luke Kurzum added three more as top-seeded Caldwell defeated eighth-seeded High Point, 41-0, in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 state playoffs in West Caldwell. Caldwell (9-0) will host fourth-seeded Ramsey in the semifinal round next Friday. Caldwell...
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
Freshmen help Glassboro earn first playoff win since 2015

For a football program with a rich history like Glassboro, seven years without a playoff victory is an eternity. If an extremely talented freshman class has anything to say about it, the wait until the next one won’t be nearly as long. Rookies Amari Sabb, Jerome Foster and Brandon...
GLASSBORO, NJ
NJ
