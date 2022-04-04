Read full article on original website
Related
UPDATED 2022 NJSIAA HS football state tournament brackets following quarterfinals
The first day of the 2022 New Jersey High School Football state tournament is behind us. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the updated seeds, matchups and brackets following the first day of action of the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament. The rest of the quarterfinals are set to be played on Saturday.
Football: Weequahic defeats Hasbrouck Heights in North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 quarterfinals
It was a big day for Rashawn Marshall as he had 16 carries for 206 yards to lead second-seeded Weequahic over seventh-seeded Hasbrouck Heights 24-14 in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs in Newark. Despite falling behind 14-10, Weequahic (8-1) scored 14 unanswered...
Girls Soccer: North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 quarterfinals recaps for Oct. 29
Ava Incorvaia posted two goals and two assists to lead top-seeded Waldwick to a 6-1 win over eight-seed North Warren in the North 1, Group 1 quarterfinals in Waldwick. Waldwick (20-2) will face fourth-seeded Pequannock in the semifinals on Tuesday. Hanao Nakamoto and Jenna Haroutunian each added on a goal...
N.J. high school investigating allegations of ‘racist and dehumanizing heckling’ at girls soccer game
Hunterdon Central is temporarily limiting spectatorship at its home athletic events while it investigates allegations of “racist and dehumanizing heckling,” according to a letter sent to parents by Hunterdon Central superintendent Jeffrey Moore. That announcement comes after alleged incidents at the girls soccer game on Wednesday.
Bench-clearing incident ends North Jersey high school football game before halftime
Saturday’s football game between St. Mary (Ruth.) and Harrison was stopped and canceled after a bench-clearing incident occurred during the second quarter, according to St. Mary (Ruth.) football coach and athletic director Paul Johnsen. “We were trying to honor Vinny Doffont today,” Johnsen told NJ Advance Media. “Vinny was...
Football: Ruffin’s 5 TDs helps Camden cruise past Nottingham and into CJG3 semis
Camden, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, has churned out plenty of talent over the years. It looks as though the next big name is emerging. Sophomore Deante Ruffin accounted for five touchdowns as second-seeded Camden cruised to a 41-0 victory over seventh-seeded Nottingham in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 3 playoffs.
Football: Wood-Ridge earns historic win over Shabazz in North Jersey 2, Group 1 playoffs
Antonio Loyola’s 50-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter capped off top-seeded Wood-Ridge’s first-ever state playoffs victory 44-28 over eighth-seeded Shabazz in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs in Wood-Ridge. “We played poorly but a win is a win,” Wood-Ridge head coach Joe...
Minicucci shines as No. 1 Don Bosco Prep holds off DePaul - Football recap
Nicholas Minicuccui threw touchdowns to three different receivers and also ran for a score to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 28-25 victory over DePaul at Granatell Stadium in Ramsey. Minicucci, a senior committed to Delaware, opened the scoring when he kept the...
Rutgers basketball beats Fairfield in charity exhibition for Eric LeGrand: 4 observations
In its first public showing since the spring, the Rutgers basketball team gave its fans a glimpse of what to expect heading into a highly-anticipated 2022-23 season. The Scarlet Knights defeated Fairfield, 78-65, in a charity exhibition that will benefit Rutgers athletics legend Eric LeGrand’s foundation at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday afternoon. It marked the final test of the preseason for Rutgers, which opens its season on Monday, November 7, in Piscataway against Columbia.
WATCH: N.J. HS Referee moves ball & chains during controversial measurement in viral video (UPDATED)
Nearly 24 hours after witnessing a sequence of events he had never seen before, Dan Russo still had a hard time wrapping his head around it. The Vineland football coach couldn’t understand what had occurred in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s South Group 5 NJSIAA Regional Invitational Tournament first-round matchup against visiting Eastern.
Football: Ford scores 4 TDs as No. 6 Toms River North rolls past Old Bridge in SJG5 opener
Micah Ford filled out the stat sheet again by scoring four touchdowns as top-seeded and No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20 Toms River North took a 49-7 victory over eighth-seeded Old Bridge in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 5 playoffs in Toms River. The...
Football: Brayden Nolan leads Newton over Becton to open North 2, Group 2 run
Brayden Nolan scored three touchdowns and gained 202 yards on 12 carries as second-seeded Newton cruised to a 49-0 victory over seventh-seeded Becton in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 state playoffs in Newton. Newton (9-0) will host third-seeded Glen Rock in the semifinal...
Football: No. 15 Caldwell shuts down High Point in North 2, Group 2
Harry Boland brought three touchdowns while Luke Kurzum added three more as top-seeded Caldwell defeated eighth-seeded High Point, 41-0, in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 state playoffs in West Caldwell. Caldwell (9-0) will host fourth-seeded Ramsey in the semifinal round next Friday. Caldwell...
Freshmen help Glassboro earn first playoff win since 2015
For a football program with a rich history like Glassboro, seven years without a playoff victory is an eternity. If an extremely talented freshman class has anything to say about it, the wait until the next one won’t be nearly as long. Rookies Amari Sabb, Jerome Foster and Brandon...
Football: No. 8 West Morris advances in win over Hackettstown in North 2, Group 3
Stefano Montella scored two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter to help propel top-seeded West Morris, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 42-7 win over eighth-seeded Hackettstown in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 playoffs in Chester. The Wolfpack, who...
Run game powers Sparta to thrilling win over Mendham in N1G3 quarterfinals
Only one thought was swirling around Sparta coach Frank Marchiano’s head in the final minutes of Sparta’s playoff game against Mendham -- find a way to close it out. Sparta raced out to a 21-point first-quarter lead and led by 24 with 2:25 left to play. But then in a flash, Mendham began clawing its way back.
Football: Defense, special teams power Paterson Eastside past Piscataway in N2G5
Elijah Carroll took the game’s opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, giving fourth-seeded Paterson Eastside a lead it never relinquished as it defeated fifth-seeded Piscataway, 28-7, in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 playoffs at Bauerle Field in Paterson. Paterson Eastside’s...
NJ.com
NJ
227K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0