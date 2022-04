According to DeLorean's new CEO, Joost de Vries, its new all-electric coupe will be a driver's car and not an homage to the famous movie car from Back to the Future. De Vries spoke to Motor Authority recently and revealed some inside information about bringing the DeLorean name back to life. There were plans to electrify DMC-12 models using the former company's trademarks, parts, and assets, but the Low Volume Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Act took too long to come into effect. Classic DeLorean currently owns all of the trademarks, surplus parts, and tooling needed to make the DMC-12.

CARS ・ 18 DAYS AGO