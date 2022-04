WEST CHESTER — West Chester University appears on six of the newly released 2023 U.S. News lists of the best graduate schools in a number of disciplines. WCU’s master’s of social work (MSW) program is in the top 100 MSW programs nationally among 298 graduate social work programs accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE). WCU is ranked #94 in a tie with 21 other schools. This is the first time in years that U.S. News has published fresh academic reputation rankings for graduate programs in social work.

6 DAYS AGO