California State

The Save Mart Companies names Shane Sampson executive chairman

By Michael Browne
Supermarket News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGrocery industry veteran Shane Sampson has been named executive chairman of The Save Mart Companies, the California-based, regional grocery retailer, just one week after Save Mart was acquired by Kingswood Capital Management. Save Mart and Kingswood jointly made the announcement about Sampson on Monday. “The Save Mart Companies team...

IN THIS ARTICLE
