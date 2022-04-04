Pittsfield Man Hits For $20,000, Is He Berkshire County’s Luckiest Man?

Whether you are heading east to Boston or returning to the beautiful Berkshires, drivers that utilize the Massachusetts Turnpike can relate to the ongoing frustration of when you are within a 30 mile gap between the former exits 2 and 3 (now branded as exits 10 and 41). This is the "longest" stretch of highway nationwide that is without a doubt scenic in nature, but drivers do need a buffer to relax or stretch during their pilgrimage throughout the Bay State. This affects Berkshire drivers in more ways than one as the Lee exit serves as a starting and ending point that leads to the arduous journey on I-90.

LEE, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO