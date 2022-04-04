ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield Man Hits For $20,000, Is He Berkshire County’s Luckiest Man?

By Slater
WUPE
WUPE
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

John Levardi of Pittsfield is no stranger to winning the lottery. In fact, this is his third "major" prize. Levardi posted to his...

wupe.com

Comments / 2

Check out more stories from
WUPE
WUPE

5K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WUPE

Beloved Berkshire County Restaurant is Under New Ownership

There's no doubt that as a result of the pandemic quite a few Berkshire County restaurants struggled, some to the point where they had to go out of business. With fewer people going out to eat (particularly in the early days of the pandemic), along with staff members either being cut or leaving their jobs, it was difficult for many Berkshire County restaurants and Berkshire businesses in general, to remain afloat.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Pittsfield, MA
Lifestyle
County
Berkshire County, MA
City
Lanesborough, MA
Berkshire County, MA
Lifestyle
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Westport Man Found In Adirondacks In Upstate NY

The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
WESTPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Krispy Cones
WUPE

Officer-Involved Shooting Death In Pittsfield Under Investigation

Some shocking news to report, Berkshire County! Apparently, there was a shooting death Friday night in Pittsfield and a police officer was involved. The incident is currently under investigation by the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit and the Berkshire District Attorney's Office. According to a media statement from the Berkshire...
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Lottery
Boston 25 News WFXT

Couple indicted in fatal Brockton shooting

BROCKTON, Mass. — Two people have been indicted on charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Brockton on March 15. 33-year-old Brendan Fernandes of Brockton and 25-year-old Destiny Fontes Silie of Warwick, Rhode Island were charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Brima Koroma of Boston.
BROCKTON, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Reward offered by family of missing Delmar teacher

It's been more than a week since Meghan Marohn, a North Colonie teacher, was last seen in Lee, Massachusetts on Sunday March 27. As law enforcement continue the investigation into her disappearance, her brother and family are ramping up efforts to find their beloved sister.
LEE, MA
WUPE

Berkshire Drivers Consider That 30 Mile Gap ON The Mass Pike Annoying

Whether you are heading east to Boston or returning to the beautiful Berkshires, drivers that utilize the Massachusetts Turnpike can relate to the ongoing frustration of when you are within a 30 mile gap between the former exits 2 and 3 (now branded as exits 10 and 41). This is the "longest" stretch of highway nationwide that is without a doubt scenic in nature, but drivers do need a buffer to relax or stretch during their pilgrimage throughout the Bay State. This affects Berkshire drivers in more ways than one as the Lee exit serves as a starting and ending point that leads to the arduous journey on I-90.
LEE, MA
WSBS

What’s Up with Mask Bullying in Berkshire County?

As mentioned in previous articles, in times of need and crisis, especially during the pandemic, residents of Berkshire County come together and help out one another. I've heard it in on-air interviews as well as casual conversation and even in local public service announcements that Berkshire County residents along with Berkshire nonprofit organizations have assisted those affected by the pandemic by donating food, money, clothing, housing, and other household-related items. Plus, you can't forget about the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative. This group has vaccinated thousands upon thousands of Berkshire County residents and by doing so has saved many lives.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy