Travel

AAA Destinations

twincitieslive.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring break season is over and if you didn’t get the chance to...

www.twincitieslive.com

Travel + Leisure

The Best Honeymoon Destinations in the U.S. for $20,000 or Less

COVID-19 has affected all aspects of our lives, including how we celebrate our nuptials. Last year, for example, many couples opted out of a large wedding celebration bringing the average wedding cost to about $20,000, a solid $8,000 drop from 2019. And while some decide to downsize their big day, others skip it entirely, sign on the dotted line in City Hall and jet off to their honeymoon instead. If spending your entire wedding budget on a honeymoon sounds like something you and your partner want to do, jewelry company Shane Co. put together a list of the top 10 honeymoon destinations in the country where $20,000 will get you the furthest.
The Points Guy

Deal alert: JetBlue flights to San Juan from $172

A getaway to a warm beach destination such as Puerto Rico may be on your mind. JetBlue Airways is offering flights from major U.S. cities to San Juan for under $200 round trip. For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. SecretFlying...
WLWT 5

CVG and AAA share tips for spring break travelers

HEBRON, Ky. — CVG is experiencing one of the two busiest weeks, during the Spring Break season. "We expect to see about 80% of what we saw in 2019 as far as passenger volumes go," CVG spokesperson Mindy Kershner said. "That's from right now, mid-March until about mid-April." Lines...
The Points Guy

Sunny Deal alert: Fly to Los Cabos from LA, Houston and more from $246

Who isn’t tired of winter already? It’s time to start thinking about a getaway to the beach, and the Baja California peninsula is the perfect place to relax and recharge. This latest deal has flights to Los Cabos, specifically to the beautiful town of San Jose del Cabo. The “Old Town” as it’s known, is famous for beautiful beaches, gorgeous seaside resorts, excellent cuisine and an abundance of local charm.
Thrillist

Southwest Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring is fast approaching, and travelers looking for a spring trip may get lucky and clinch an excellent deal with Southwest Airlines' three-day sale. From March 15 to March 17, the budget-friendly carrier is offering travelers one-way flights for as low as $44. For flights within the contiguous US, travel is valid from April 5 through June 15. For flights outside the contiguous US, including to Hawaii and Puerto Rico, travel is valid from April 5 through May 25.
WBTW News13

Airlines cancel more than 3,300 U.S. flights over weekend, including 19 in Myrtle Beach

Airlines have canceled more than 3,300 U.S. flights over the weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues. FlightAware, a website that tracks flights, noted major disruptions at several Florida airports, including Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando, as well as Baltimore and other airports across the country. JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, […]
WEKU

After 2 years of empty airports, the demand for travel is at a high. So are airfares

It's spring break season, and airports are jampacked again as the number of people flying is just about back to pre-pandemic levels. An analysis of the Transportation Security Administration's daily throughput data shows that an average of more than 2.1 million travelers have been going through airport security checkpoints each day over the past two weeks. That's only about 9% fewer people than over the same two-week period in 2019.
Lockhaven Express

Williamsport’s new destination

Almost 130 years old, the former City Hall on Pine Street in downtown Williamsport has been regally restored and reinvented as a boutique hotel drawing visitors from around the world, thanks to one local family. “Guests have come from Germany, Switzerland, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia and England, just to name a...
Lowest Flight Fare

Now that overwater bungalows are here, don’t settle for usual accommodations

Can you imagine a vacation where crystal clear water is flowing under your room and you can hear the roaring waves while relaxing in your bed? How cool it sounds! Luckily, such a kind of vacation is possible in America if you aren’t a bustling city minion. There are several breathtaking, best overwater bungalows in America which you must visit atleast once in your lifetime.
travelnoire.com

Flight Prices Are Sky High: 7 Ways To Find Cheap Flights

With the cost of gas and fuel increasing across America, all travel costs are going up. Yes, this includes flight prices. Domestic flight costs are up 36 percent since the start of 2022, with the average US ticket cost being around $300. Travelers everywhere are feeling the frustration of rising costs as fuel prices continue to skyrocket.
FOXBusiness

Airfare expected to rise another 10% through May

The cost of travel is projected to increase by another 10% through May. According to Hopper's Consumer Airfare Index Report, the national average cost of a domestic round trip will reach $360 in May. Since the beginning of the year, domestic airfare has already surged by 40%, pushing the average...
