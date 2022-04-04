ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

PHOTOS: Hemenway Variety Show Take to Chris Walsh Stage at Fuller Middle

By editor
framinghamsource.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFRAMINGHAM – After 2 years of no shows due to the pandemic, the Hemenway Elementary Variety Show returned...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bridgerton: Jonathan Bailey looked to ‘toxic’ men like Mr Darcy and Heathcliff for inspiration on season 2

Jonathan Bailey used “toxic” male characters like Heathcliff and Mr Darcy as inspiration for his Bridgerton character.While season one of the Netflix series was all about Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), season two focuses on Bailey’s Anthony and his quest to find a wife in order to look after his family.Anthony finds himself in a love triangle alongside two sisters who have just joined English high society, the sweet Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) and her fiery older sister Kate (Simone Ashley).“I’d read the book so I knew my character, Anthony, would have a lot of stuff to deal with and...
TV SERIES
NewsTimes

These shows are coming to Connecticut stages this spring

As spring makes its welcome return, area theaters are ready to present a host of plays and musicals, and with so many options to choose from, you’ll want to start making your plans as to which shows you want to see. 'Jesus Christ Superstar' and 'Rent' — Ridgefield.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Lancaster Online

American Idol star takes the Prima Theatre stage

The opening song issues a warning: by the end of the show, someone will be dead. With crime podcasts at the top of the heap, Prima Theatre’s upcoming musical thriller Murder Ballad hits the spot for a top experience for exciting Lancaster weekend plans. Written by Jonathan Larson Award...
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Framingham, MA
WHIZ

Classic Story Takes the Stage at The Renner

Friday night the Renner Theater will open the curtain on a new production. The Hunchback of Notre Dame musical is based on the Victor Hugo novel of the same name. It deals with themes still prevalent today including prejudice, love, relationships and government control. This musical has over 25 number that the nearly 30 cast members had to learn for the production.
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

‘Not Dead Yet’: Josh Banday, Jessica St. Clair, Angela Gibbs Among Five Cast In ABC Comedy Pilot

Click here to read the full article. ABC has rounded out the series regular cast for its single-camera comedy pilot Not Dead Yet. Josh Banday (Upload), Jessica St. Clair (Avenue 5), Mary Elizabeth Ellis (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Angela Gibbs (This Is Us) and Rick Glassman (As We See It) are set as leads opposite Gina Rodriguez in the pilot from The Real O’Neals creators Casey Johnson and David Windsor, McG and 20th Television. In the project, based on Alexandra Potter’s Confessions of a Forty-Something F**k Up, published in 2020, broke, newly single and feeling old, Nell Stevens (Rodriguez) –...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuller Middle School
Variety

Brooklyn Lavin Joins McDonald Selznick Associates as Director of Below-the-Line Division

Click here to read the full article. Veteran talent agent Brooklyn Lavin has joined McDonald Selznick Associates (MSA) as the agency’s new below-the-line director and co-director of creatives direction. Lavin brings with her over two decades of experience and longtime clients, Alison Faulk, director and choreographer Magic Mike Franchise, Marina Toybina, “The Masked Singer,” Butch Allen, a production designer who has worked with Paramore and Carrie Underwood as well as Peter Morse, lighting designer for Barbara Streisand. Those clients will join MSA’s roster that includes Kenny Ortega, director and producer of “High School Musical,” Marguerite Derricks, choreographer of “The Marvelous Mrs....
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy