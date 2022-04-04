ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray State set to join MVFC July 2023

By REID WATKINS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMurray State Football will join the Missouri Valley Football Conference in July 2023, leaving the Ohio Valley Conference. The Racers will play their 75th and final season in the OVC this fall before joining...

