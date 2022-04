A 12-year-old boy is being referred to juvenile court on multiple requested charges after a number of panes of glass were broken at a west-central Salina school. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to Opportunity Now, 501 W. Cloud, on Thursday for a report of an out-of-control boy damaging windows. When they arrived, they found the boy by the entry.

SALINA, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO