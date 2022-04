BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday signed a 30-day gas tax holiday into law, suspending the state’s collection of $0.36 per gallon amid surging prices fueled, in part, by the ongoing war in Ukraine. As of Friday, the average price for a gallon of gas in Maryland is $4.166, about 10 cents below the national average, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic. Comptroller Peter Franchot, whose office regulates the distribution of motor fuels in the state, said the holiday takes effect immediately and lasts until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 16. He said pausing the tax would “provide immediate relief to Marylanders by...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO