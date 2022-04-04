ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Jury selection begins for man accused of killing Tulsa cop

 1 day ago

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jury selection began Monday for a man facing a possible death sentence for shooting two Tulsa police officers during a traffic stop, killing one and seriously...

Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
