Not only is it easier to hire during a correction, founders are under less pressure to deploy blitzscaling tactics that can mask underlying problems in product and marketing. And as the global venture market slows down slightly, many investors are dialing back their usual growth expectations for seed-stage startups, which gives founders more freedom to develop customer relationships and acquisition strategies. Seed-stage funding in Q1 2022 was flat from the previous quarter, but compared to a year ago, it was up 45%.

