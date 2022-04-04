ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City Bike & Demo: Bringing joy to peoples lives on two wheels

By TownLift // Cole Bagley
PARK CITY, Utah — With spring upon us and summer right around the corner, the ski lifts will close and the scene in Park City will begin to shift. While the powder days will not return for some time, those still seeking outdoor recreation and adrenaline can find all they’re looking for on two wheels along more than 400 miles of bike trail. As for the best place to find everything you may need to maneuver the scenic mountain trails, Park City Bike & Demo is a one stop shop for any cyclist, whether novice or Lance Armstrong himself.

Located at 1500 Kearns Blvd, Park City Bike & Demo opened its doors in 2017. Just two short years later, current owner David DeMartini purchased the business and has been running operations with his team ever since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Roa8h_0ez1n8TK00
Park City Bike & Demo sells everything a bicycle may need such as apparel, accessories and parts. They also offer full service tune-ups and repairs. Photo: Park City Bike & Demo.

“Coincidentally, I had taken a new job in the bike industry and that brought my family to Park City. So we kind of converged here. The whole family likes to ride bikes. It’s a big part of our life. It’s what we’d like to do. And we saw an opportunity to create a utility for people wanting to live in a mountain town to be able to do so,” Demartini said.

As for their model, DeMartini has dedicated his time and efforts focusing on all things bicycles. Rather than juggle the ski season and focus on cycling during the spring and summer, Park City Bike & Demo is what they claim to be, a full service bike shop, which allows them to prioritize their efforts and services.

“We are a full service bike shop that only does bicycles. We don’t do the ski thing in the winter time. And that’s by design. We are dedicated to bicycles. We don’t want to cloud our vision or our priorities…we get requests and perspectives from others in the community that hey, you guys are missing a big opportunity by not doing ski hard goods or ski rentals … but that’s just not really what we intended this to be,” DeMartini said.

In regards to their inventory, and as DeMartini mentioned, they are a full service bike shop for everything on two wheels. In addition to a rental and demo program, Park City Bike & Demo sells both road and mountain bicycles, apparel, accessories and parts. They also offer full service tune-ups and repairs.

“Whether you’ve lived in Park City for 25 years or you’re here visiting for a week, we don’t want to pass any judgment on that. Bicycles can be intimidating. There’s lots of different parts and … complexities, mills, frames, geometries and it can become overwhelming. We do a really good job of making sure your experience, regardless of whether you’re a first time buyer or your a 20th time buyer, you get a level of detail and service that is easy to comprehend and doesn’t make you feel pressured, overwhelmed or uninformed,” DeMartini stated.

But what really sets DeMartini and his shop apart from the rest is their overall goal. Rather than being primarily focused on the almighty dollar, DeMartini hopes to provide his customers with opportunities to experience everything the outdoors has to offer and to grow in terms of their cycling abilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1haKBZ_0ez1n8TK00
Park City Bike & Demo is a one stop shop for any cyclist. Photo: Park City Bike & Demo.

“What I like to hear most when people come back, and bring a bike back to us after a full day of riding is … that they were able to feel progression in their abilities through their time on our bikes,” DeMartini said. “I will hear all the time, ‘Oh man, I went up Armstrong like you … guided us to do and we went across mid mountain and we found ourselves on this trail that was slightly challenging, but I felt so good and I can’t believe I rode down,’ just these stories of progression that can happen so quickly on a bicycle.”

“In my personal experience, there’s always an opportunity to get better faster, just progress and to hear people have that experience even on a few hour rental or demo from us is really rewarding,” he continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1deCcs_0ez1n8TK00
Park City Bike & Demo sells everything a bicycle may need such as apparel, accessories and parts. They also offer full service tune-ups and repairs. Photo: Park City Bike & Demo.

For those interested in getting the full Park City Bike & Demo experience, rentals begin at $45 a day depending on the model and demos are $120. Individuals can rent as long as they’d like and if they so choose, can put their rental fees towards purchasing a bicycle. For any bicycle $1000-$4000, a credit of $120 may be used to purchase. For bicycles $4000+, customers are eligible for a credit of $240.

For more information or to schedule rentals, individuals can visit their website. Store hours are currently 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday.


