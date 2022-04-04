Moscow to respond to expulsion of its diplomats from France -Interfax
April 4 (Reuters) - Moscow will respond to France's decision to expel Russian diplomats, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Russian foreign ministry.
France has decided to expel many Russian diplomatic staff, echoing a similar action taken by Germany, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.
Reporting by Reuters Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Comments / 0