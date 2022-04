• Preston County Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum, Kingwood Community Building, 6 p.m. • RDVIC’s Walking With Survivors annual fundraiser will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Morgantown Farmers Market Pavilion on Spruce Street as part of the observance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Register on Eventbrite or in person the day of the event for $20 per person ($10 if a student). The fee covers the walk, a T-shirt and participation in the celebration. The one-mile walk will be followed by an outdoor reception with food and beverages, music, awards and raffles/silent auction items. RDVIC serves Monongalia, Preston and Taylor counties.

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO