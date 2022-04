When Tiffany Langer saw that no one on the Aberdeen City Council looked like her, she decided to make a change. Langer is the only woman on the council. She owns Pinned Workshop and began paying more attention to what was going on at the city level after she became a business owner. She made the decision to run after noticing that the council was solely comprised of men.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 9 DAYS AGO