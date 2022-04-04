Wildcats display talents; warmly received

There was plenty to be satisfied with for the Lebanon High School track and field team as the Yellowjackets hosted their annual Lebanon Invitational on Friday night at ‘Jacket Stadium. “It was a great night of track in Lebanon on Friday night,” head coach Shane Rebmann said. “Our staff, coaches, and administration all did a tremendous job with this event. They always put on a great meet. “I thought our girls as a whole had a really good meet. We had some outstanding individual performances, and some of our younger girls really stepped up in their first varsity meet. We still have a few kids (both boys and girls) who are injured, but they are coming back in the next week or so. I’m really excited to see what we can do once we have all of our pieces in the right place.” Senior Jocee Pettyjohn finished fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.23 in the finals. She dominated the 300-meter dash, winning the final heat with a time of 48.80 seconds. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

