MIAMI VALLEY — A doctor at Dayton Children’s Hospital says the Miami Valley is dealing with a wave of stomach flu cases. Dr. Lisa Ziemnik, Division Chief for Urgent Care and Kids’ Express at Dayton Children’s Hospital, told News Center 7′s Molly Koweek that each of the two urgent care facilities are seeing five to seven cases a day. She said that doesn’t include the patients coming into the emergency department.

DAYTON, OH ・ 17 MINUTES AGO