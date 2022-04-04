ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City guide: Traveling tips for college students

By Sofia Garcia Vargas
crowsneststpete.com
 1 day ago

Courtesy of Sofía García Vargas | The Crow’s Nest. Ever since I went to New York City for the first time, I’ve taken Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ lyrics very seriously –– New York is a concrete jungle where (my) dreams are made...

crowsneststpete.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Disney apologises after Texas high school dance squad performs racist routine at Magic Kingdom parade

Disney World has offered its “regret” after a Texas high school drill team was accused of stereotyping Native Americans for a performance during a parade at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida.The performance by a 50-member all-girls team from the Port Neches-Groves High School on 15 March faced widespread backlash after videos of the parade went viral on social media.The “Indianettes” team wore fringed outfits and danced to Native American-inspired music, with moves seemingly appropriated from their culture.The girls performing during the parade could also be heard repeatedly chanting: “I-N-D-I-A-N-S, scalp ’em Indians, scalp ’em.”Critics on social media...
THEATER & DANCE
DoYouRemember?

Disney Guest Is Officially ‘Done With Disney’ After Awful Experience

An anonymous Disney park guest is claiming they are “done with Disney” after they had an awful experience at one of the parks. It had been the first time that the guest had gone to a Disney park in six years, and they definitely didn’t have the experience they’d hoped for. “I’m at [Disney World] for the first time in about six years and frankly everything is worse,” the guest explained.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
DoYouRemember?

Elderly Couple Denied Entry At Disney Park

An elderly couple was tragically denied entry at a Disney park. Now, Disney can prohibit access to just about anyone they want, for reasons such as violation of Disney Parks’ dress code, trying to carry restricted items into the Park, or engaging in prohibited activities. And since the COVID-19...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: EPCOT Experience Closing Permanently on March 14

Walt Disney Imagineering Presents the EPCOT Experience will be closing permanently on March 14, 2022. Walt Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley announced the closure on Instagram, nothing that the reimagining of EPCOT is well underway so the EPCOT Experience is no longer needed as a preview. Read his full caption below.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alicia Keys
DoYouRemember?

Line For Disney Ride Takes Over Entire Park During Spring Break

Many children are on spring break right now and that means tons of families headed to Walt Disney World for a fun vacation. The last few weeks have seen record numbers of visitors at the park, especially after closures due to the pandemic in the last several years. It is so crowded that some ride lines are taking over the entire park.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Disney workers threaten more strikes unless firm stops building attractions in Florida - including a Guardians of the Galaxy ride and a Tron rollercoaster - in protest of the state's so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill

The upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy and Tron rollercoasters are just two projects in the pipeline at Disney World that could be delayed if employees who are protesting the company's response to Florida's so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill get their way. Protesters have asked the company to halt donations to...
ECONOMY
Popculture

Disneyland Restaurant Closing Indefinitely

Another Disney attraction is shutting its doors, at least for a little while. Blue Bayou, the popular restaurant located in Disneyland's New Orleans Square inside the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, will be closing "indefinitely" beginning in April. According to a notice on the official Disneyland Resort website, "Blue Bayou will be closed for refurbishment beginning April 21, 2022. Please check back here for updates." Disney did not disclose how long the closure would last.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Google Maps#Metrocard#Street Food
CinemaBlend

Disney's Hollywood Studios Turned Into a Water Park Due To Heavy Rain And The Video Is Wild

Walt Disney World is largely “back to normal” these days following pandemic closures, but one place where that is not quite the case is the resort’s water parks. While Typhoon Lagoon is open for business once more, Blizzard Beach is currently closed, which means Disney water park fans have limited options. But last night Disney World found itself with an unscheduled water park when a significant rain storm led to the flooding of Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Google
Vibe

Telfar To Open Flagship Store In New York City

Click here to read the full article. In case you’re tired of waiting for emailed announcements about the next Telfar drop, the fashion brand will soon be available in-person at its first brick-and-mortar location. As announced by its founder, Telfar Clemens, on The Breakfast Club on Monday (March 14), the new retail location will be revealed later this year, but options do include Telfar’s South Street Seaport headquarters and Clemens’ hometown of Queens. “We’re opening a store this year in New York City. We’re still deciding where that’s going to be. I don’t want to say too much about it but we’re...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
click orlando

2 years later: The day Walt Disney World closed for COVID-19

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Before the threat of the coronavirus came about, Walt Disney World was steaming ahead with a bright future. The theme park had just announced a number of projects on the way, including the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the multi-year transformation of EPCOT, Avengers Campus at Disneyland’s California Adventure and the highly-anticipated TRON Lightcycle Run roller coaster coming to Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.
BAY LAKE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy