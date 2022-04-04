ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Repaving work around the city to begin soon

By Scott Bremner
 1 day ago

The city’s paving program is set to get underway for the summer season, perhaps as early as this week.

The asphalt plant will open for the season on Tuesday, as city crews compile the list of the streets that need the most help.

Once completed, the mayor must give his final okay for the repaving work to begin.

“Just pay attention to the signs and the detours. We’re out there trying to make the roads safe for you, so just be patient if you have to go around the block or something like that. That little bit of inconvenience for a day and a half is going to make it a lot better for you in the long run,” said Jeff Gibbens, assistant bureau chief.

A number of PennDOT projects are also expected to impact traffic this summer.

