Bayonne, NJ

Police: 17-year-old Bayonne teen charged with three robberies at gunpoint

By John Heinis
hudsoncountyview.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 17-year-old Bayonne teen has been charged with three robberies at gunpoint: two from November and another from last week, police said. The 17-year-old was charged with robbery, credit card theft, computer theft, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of body armor penetrating...

hudsoncountyview.com

Comments / 7

John 22
1d ago

Nothing new here , media reports what it wants , neighbors car was stolen last week with 5 other Cars in town, nothing reported on this not even call back from police department in updates , town going down toilet , smh

Reply(1)
5
Crime & Safety
