Fans who tuned into WrestleMania Night One will have noticed that WWE's newest recruit and Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson was in attendance and even got a spotlight for a minute thanks to Stephanie McMahon, but he didn't show back up for the rest of the night. That changed on Night Two, as the star was again given another quick mention, but then thanks to the actions of Chad Gable he actually got into some in-ring action and showed just a taste of what he can do, tossing Gable around like a rag doll after he got in his face.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO