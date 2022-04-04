ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Democratic House challenger raises surprising $1.4 million

By Rafael Bernal
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZivn_0ez1jp2o00
Tweet

A California Democrat running against GOP Rep. Young Kim in a newly created district is due to announce a surprising $1.4 million fundraising haul in the first quarter of 2022, as Democrats generally struggle to court donors.

Asif Mahmood, a Pakistan-born doctor who jumped into the race in January, has since scored top endorsements and cleared the field as the only Democrat running in the district’s primary.

Mahmood’s $1.4 million haul in his first quarter of fundraising means donors are willing to bet on him as a competitive candidate as Kim fights off a primary challenger from the right.

Still, Kim’s last reported haul of $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 — and a year ending $2.5 million cash-in-hand treasure chest — shows the California race could become one of the most competitive and expensive in 2022.

Kim’s fundraising figure for the first quarter of 2022 is not yet available, but her quarterly fundraising record is $1.23 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Overall, Kim raised $6.42 million in 2020, when she unseated former Democratic Rep. Gil Cisneros.

While Mahmood can set his sights on the general election, Kim must first campaign against two Republican challengers ahead of the June primary election.

Because of California’s election laws, Mahmood and Kim will compete in the same primary against a pool of candidates and the top two, regardless of party, will advance to the general election.

As a competitive district, the primary is likely to yield a Democrat, Mahmood, and a Republican, most likely Kim.

Still, she is competing against Greg Raths, a former Marine colonel who has been courted by operators in former President Trump’s political orbit and who narrowly lost a House seat in 2020 against Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.).

The new eastern Orange County district is rated as competitive by the Cook Political Report, but it also sees it as a likely Republican hold.

But Democrats are increasingly eyeing the few districts nationwide where they’re able to go on the offensive, as the number of competitive districts has shrunk because of the redistricting process.

Democrats can only afford a handful of losses this fall if they are to hold their House majority. Doing so is expected to be difficult, since the House party of a first-term president typically loses seats in the midterm elections and President Biden’s approval ratings are mired in the low 40s.

California’s redistricting process left the state with only two truly competitive districts, according to political statistics site 538: the 40th, where Kim is running as an incumbent, and the neighboring 45th, a toss-up seat where Rep. Michelle Steel (R) is the incumbent.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

12 House Democrats

Joined with almost all Republicans to defeat an amendment barring marijuana use as a reason to block a security clearance. It's an obstacle that has stopped some aspiring Biden aides from getting jobs. Tap, click or scroll to read more 👇. What happened: 12 House Democrats joined with nearly all...
CONGRESS & COURTS
International Business Times

In Setback For Democrats, New York Judge Throws Out New Congressional Map

A New York state judge on Thursday threw out the state's new Democratic-backed congressional map as unconstitutional and ordered lawmakers to redraw the lines, a decision that could significantly hurt the party's chances of retaining control of the U.S. Congress in November's elections. Steuben County Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Porter
Person
Asif Mahmood
Person
Michelle Steel
Person
Gil Cisneros
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she fears for 'our DEMOCRACY' if Republicans win the House and insists her party will PICK UP seats - despite trailing in the polls and facing a GOP bloodbath in November

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that she feared for the future of American democracy if Republicans took control of the House in the midterms but claimed that Democrats would pick up seats in November's elections. Poll after poll has suggested that her party is in for a humiliating result,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Trump is trying to oust one of South Carolina's rising GOP stars

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Donald Trump, enraged by pointed criticism from the Republican representing South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, endorsed Katie Arrington with the hopes of ridding the party of a libertarian-leaning member who was one of few dissenting voices when it came to Trump's fitness to lead. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#State House#Democratic Primary#Challengers#Gop#Republican
Daily Mail

75% of swing voters say Democrats are 'out of touch' and 'condescending' and two-thirds say they are spending too much money in D.C. according to new Republican poll showing the GOP sweeping the midterms

Polling conducted for the campaign arm of the House Republicans found that 75 per cent of battleground voters believed that Democrats were 'out of touch' and 'condescending.'. Additionally, 67 per cent said Democratic spending in Congress was 'out of control.'. The new National Republican Congressional Committee poll surveyed voters from...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Midland Reporter-Telegram

With legislation languishing and midterms approaching, Democratic lawmakers pressure Biden to issue executive orders

WASHINGTON - Liberal House Democrats realized late last year that many of their policy ideas for improving the lives of Americans had little chance of passing through the party's narrow majorities in both chambers, and they began researching ways President Joe Biden could enact similar changes through executive orders. Their...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Salon

The GOP's "shadow primary": Anti-Trump Republicans secretly compete to replace him

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Sun Country Airlines hangar in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) While high-profile Republicans like former Vice President Mike Pence and ex-U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are ostensibly sitting on the sidelines waiting to see if Donald Trump announces his third bid to run for president again, some of the former president's Republican critics are making moves to line up support for a bid themselves if he decides to sit 2024 out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fox News

Trump’s grip on the GOP remains firm, but is the former president stretching himself too thin?

Former President Donald Trump returned to the crucial battleground state of Georgia this weekend to support the large slate of candidates he has endorsed in the Peach State. At a large rally in Commerce, Ga. on Saturday evening, Trump said former Sen. David Perdue will "save Georgia," praising the candidate he's backing to try and oust Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

House Democrats raised $19.3 million in February, a committee record

The campaign arm for House Democrats raised $19.3 million in February, beating the committee's personal record for the month by $2.3 million, according to numbers first shared with CBS News. This record comes as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee faces an intimidating midterm election in November, with Republicans within just single digits of retaking control of the chamber.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

527K+
Followers
64K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy